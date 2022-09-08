9/11 Menu
Facebook/Uproxx
Life

Everyone Is Speculating What The Hell The Creators Of This 9/11-Themed Menu Were Thinking

TwitterContributing Writer

Tasteless doesn’t even begin to describe a Manassas Virginia Country Club’s attempt at commemorating 9/11 with a special themed Patriot Day Seafood menu that included menu options like the Remeber-tini, Pentagon Pie, and 2977 Chowder. If you’re scratching your head at that last one, 2977 is a reference to the number of people who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, because that’s how families want their family members to be remembered… as chowder.

The menu, which also included Freedom Flounder and Flight 93 Redirect (Hot Crab Dip with Crostini), belongs to The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour and almost immediately received backlash from people who were justifiably angry at this poor attempt to commemorate 9/11. The menu has since been removed, and according to ABC News, the country club’s manager George White has posted an apology on Facebook that states:

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post… My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago, to honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

A simple scan of the Aquia Harbour Facebook page reveals post after post of similarly tacky menus — though nowhere near as offensive — for each day of the week but this one will probably go down as the biggest swing and a miss the clubhouse has ever experienced. While the post is now gone (replaced with a football-themed menu, how American), the original lives on via social media, where people have expressed their disapproval.

Check out some of the baffled responses below.

Word.

This will go down as probably the worst reaction to the menu, it’s even more offense than the menu itself.

Travel Guides
A Late-Summer Adventure Guide To Banff, Canada — Where To Play, Stay, And Eat
by: InstagramTwitter
DJ Nala Shares Her Complete Guide To The Best Los Angeles Restaurants
by: InstagramTwitter
London-Based Duo Franc Moody Gives Us Their Local’s Guide For A Weekend In London
by: InstagramTwitter
Elohim Shares Her Ultimate Palm Springs Travel Guide, Just In Time For Splash House
by: InstagramTwitter
Our Complete Travel Guide To Louisville, Kentucky’s Famed ‘Whiskey Row’
by: Instagram
Travel Essentials To Make August The Best Month Of Summer
by: and InstagramTwitter
×