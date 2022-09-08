Tasteless doesn’t even begin to describe a Manassas Virginia Country Club’s attempt at commemorating 9/11 with a special themed Patriot Day Seafood menu that included menu options like the Remeber-tini, Pentagon Pie, and 2977 Chowder. If you’re scratching your head at that last one, 2977 is a reference to the number of people who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, because that’s how families want their family members to be remembered… as chowder.

Virginia country club thought it was a good idea to have a 9/11 themed menu for this Sunday, September 11. The “2977 Chowder” appears to be a reference to the number of people killed. (Via @ProducerSass) pic.twitter.com/0vXYDWbSD6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2022

The menu, which also included Freedom Flounder and Flight 93 Redirect (Hot Crab Dip with Crostini), belongs to The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour and almost immediately received backlash from people who were justifiably angry at this poor attempt to commemorate 9/11. The menu has since been removed, and according to ABC News, the country club’s manager George White has posted an apology on Facebook that states:

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post… My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago, to honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

A simple scan of the Aquia Harbour Facebook page reveals post after post of similarly tacky menus — though nowhere near as offensive — for each day of the week but this one will probably go down as the biggest swing and a miss the clubhouse has ever experienced. While the post is now gone (replaced with a football-themed menu, how American), the original lives on via social media, where people have expressed their disapproval.

Check out some of the baffled responses below.

Holy shit this is classless. Like I get it was 21 years ago but still. https://t.co/HpU8tDZsAZ — 🌽 Vault319 🌽 (@Vault319) September 8, 2022

It's hard to imagine someone being this clueless. https://t.co/sVOWrqZIch — Jimmy Malone, Proud to be liberal & woke (@malonespeaking) September 8, 2022

Word.

If I tried my damnedest to come up with awful, offensive 9-11 puns, I don't think I could ever top this fucking menu. https://t.co/04TLvO3Dea pic.twitter.com/OR9bDi0nWr — Kylo-Ren Faire (@adamgreeney) September 8, 2022

So I’m not going to retweet the picture of the menu of the Virginia country club that thought it was a good idea to have a 9/11 themed menu for this Sunday, September 11.

Really bad idea. — Mike Cosgrave (@mikecosgrave) September 8, 2022

never forget the time i ordered "9/11" wings from hooters… it's not my fault they have that flavor on the menu…. pic.twitter.com/ApVYDtGxaB — 🦎🍂amber 🇻🇳 (@amber_a_bi) September 3, 2022

Who was offended? Muslims? It is time to ignore social mddia Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed menu https://t.co/29LVkFMmDR #SmartNews — Richard Wilson (@6442Wilson) September 8, 2022

This will go down as probably the worst reaction to the menu, it’s even more offense than the menu itself.

The words “crispy oven baked” and “first responder” being together on a literal 9/11 memorial food menu has me in a different dimension https://t.co/Ck0uT9eti2 — layds (@Layds_) September 8, 2022

re: that 9/11 themed seafood menu, it's important to remember that while people are upset about it, they probably would've been equally upset if there was no 9/11 theming. they just think it was tacky — celine dionysus 10/50 (@celine_dionysus) September 8, 2022

I am genuinely speechless. I've seen a few fucked up restaurant operations before, but a 9/11 — a NINE. ELEVEN. — themed Seafood Sunday menu?! Good GOD what were you THINKING? Don't even get me STARTED on the "Flight 93 Redirect" I…I can't even with this https://t.co/J0pGPRZuRV — aspin the askal (@asminnow) September 8, 2022

Beyond the idea of it being tacky, the food looks terrible! — Lisa (@GibbsGirlAbby) September 8, 2022

This is one of those things where someone had an idea and had MULTIPLE CHANCES to realize it was an epically terrible idea and … just kept going. — Denise Schipani (@DeniseSchipani) September 8, 2022

Yeah, think I’ll pass. For a moment like this, a bottle of Scotch to toast to absent friends is the only required item. — WeirdArchives (@WeirdArchives) September 8, 2022