The hate crime that took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs is yet another of far too many gun-related tragedies this year. The deep horror of the shooting is a lot to deal with. Then there’s the story of the heroes who stopped the deranged gunman from harming even more people. According to reports, bar patron Richard Fierro and an unnamed drag performer, who was performing at the bar, subdued the gunman and stopped him from killing more people that fateful night.

Now, those on social media have taken up the call to support Fierro’s local craft brewery in Colorado Springs.

This man is a good man. Atrevida brewing company is what he and his wife run. Support them by buying gift certificates through their online portal. https://t.co/OzdgsGiSWj https://t.co/Hb8gj4ENdt — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) November 22, 2022

Fierro co-owns Atrevida Beer Co. with his wife, who’s the head brewer. Various people on Instagram and Twitter have started linking to the brewery’s merch page to help sell out gift cards and merch to support Fierro who tackled the gunman while he was firing into the crowd in the bar and helped kick him into submission with the help of the drag performer and her high heels.