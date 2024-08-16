benny blanco_Peanut Butter Infused Sundae(1024x450)
Here’s The Recipe For Benny Blanco’s Skrewball-Infused Sticky Icky Sundae

A couple of months back, Uproxx and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey teamed up with Benny Blanco for “Skrew The Usual” — a must-watch dissection of Benny’s superpowered creative approach.

But Benny isn’t the type of artist to be pinned down to just one thing, the producer, songwriter and chef is multi-talented — so in addition to talking about how he crafted some of his most beloved hits of the past decade, we also got to talking about his work in the kitchen. That conversation led us to Benny’s Sticky Icky Sundae (as well as a custom cocktail that is also a must-try).

So what is this sundae? It’s an addictive whiskey-infused banana split that has easily become our dessert of the summer.

The sundae features brûléed bananas, Salt & Straw’s famous “Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons” ice cream, a Skrewbal Whiskey-infused magic shell, and Skrewball Whiskey-soaked cherries and whipped cream. Trust us, it tastes even better than it sounds. So to help level up your summer and close the season’s final full month in delicious style, we’ll walk you through how to make Benny’s Sticky Icky Sundae.

But before we talk about the sundae, we need to get an essential ingredient out of the way first — the Skrewy magic shell.

Skrewy Magic Shell

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. natural peanut butter (any brand you love)
  • 4 oz. coconut oil
  • 3 Tbsp Skrewball Whiskey

The Skrewy Magic Shell is the essential peanut butter and coconut drizzle that pulls all the ingredients together and makes this decadent treat so addicting. It also levels up this simple dessert to gourmet status. Luckily, it’s fairly easy to make and will have you feeling like Carmy Berzatto.

Method:

  • Combine all three ingredients in a mixing bowl into fully emulsified
  • Pour into a squeeze bottle
  • Fully cool prior to use

Bam, you’ve just made delicious magic. On to the sundae!

Benny’s Sticky Icky Sundae

Ingredients:

  • 1 Brûléed banana cut into halves
  • 3 scoops of Salt & Straw “Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons” ice cream
  • Skrewy Magic Shell
  • Three Skrewball-soaked cherries
  • Skrewbal candied peanuts to taste
  • Skrewball-infused whipped cream
  • Edible gold leaf

A couple of caveats with these ingredients. If you don’t want to go through the trouble of making candied peanuts or Skrewball-infused whipped cream, you can sub those ingredients with regular candied peanuts and whipped cream. But, if you truly want to impress, we suggest you go all the way and make those simple ingredients from scratch.

Any candied peanuts recipe on the internet will work, simply add a dash of Skrewball to the recipe to give them that decadent whiskey goodness. For the whipped cream all you need to do is take some heavy whipping cream, add a glug of Skrewball to taste, whip it together and voila! You’ve got whiskey-infused whipped cream.

For the Skrewball-infused cherries, simply soak maraschino cherries in whiskey overnight.

What You’ll Need

  • Sundae bowl
  • Torch
  • Edible gold leaf

Method

  • slice a banana lengthwise and brûlée by topping with sugar and torching the top of each halve.
  • Place 3 scoops of ice cream on top of brûléed banana halves
  • Top with signature Skrewy magic shell.
  • Add peanuts.
  • Top with whipped cream and cherries.
  • Add gold leaf.

Bottom Line:

This dish is the perfect combination of sweet and rich flavors, resulting in a decadent, addicting (in the best way) and boozy dessert. It’s also deceptively simple, making it a visually impressive dish to whip up for friends!

