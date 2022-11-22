The logistics of festival-going can be…”stressful.” What to wear? Where to crash? What to pack? Now add a few thousand miles in between home and ground zero and things can get hectic. One might feel marooned, or dare I say “shipwrecked.” But that chaos is also part of the fun, as Destination Festivals can procure some of life’s most memorable experiences, especially the ever-growing, always-popping Holy Ship! Wrecked. From December 13-17, one of Bass music’s most highly sought-after parties on the planet will return to the Yucatan shores of Mexico for a four-day music frenzy at Riviera Maya. Notable juggernauts like Dom Dolla, Louis The Child, Jai Wolf, Lane 8 as well as dozens of incredible artists will be ready to spin for thousands of electric music pilgrims. Next-level festival enthusiasts who make a long journey need not worry about travel stress: UPROXX has you covered with some of Holy Ship! Wrecked’s titanic DJs offering their “Best Travel Advice for Destination Festivals.”

HoneyLuv

In order to get the most out of your trip, always create a little itinerary to be able to maximize all your options. My top essential item that is a must for me to have, are Turmeric pills; only because going on a destination trip, I love to eat, and sometimes the food just don’t sit right with your tummy. Lastly, the most important travel tip, make sure you are always open to experiences and willing to try new things. VNSSA My piece of festival advice is; hydrate hydrate hydrate! Drink more water than you think because you’ll need it from all the dancing! Pickle juice and liquid IV packs are life savers when it comes to staying hydrated longer, so don’t forget to pack some. Also, don’t forget your earplugs. Whether your head’s in the speakers or you’re taking a disco nap, earplugs are a must-have at any festival.

Valentino Khan Having done Holy Shipwrecked too many times to count (even back when it was on a cruise ship) I think the best piece of advice I can give is to just walk around. It’s a great atmosphere and you’ll always stumble into something interesting, often with a drink in hand. You’ll be bouncing from set to set, meeting up with friends, and finding some activity to get into along the way. Oh, and def make sure you plan ahead for room service at the end of the night— that’s a must. KHIVA When it comes to prepping for a festival (and travel in general) the main thing for me is being ready for anything so you can think less about logistics and more about enjoying and feeling healthy and as rested as possible! Mostly means thinking ahead so that you’re not dependent on anything and can just go with the flow with less time spent waiting around or doing ‘errands’. For me personally, this often involves wearing things that are easily adaptable to multiple situations, snacks on hand, transport details organized/screenshotted if you’re in a destination with no service, bathing suit in tow in case there’s somewhere to swim, and even, EVEN, coffee packets, items organized for ease of use etc etc. The more you can plan ahead to make things easier for yourself the more smoothly and efficiently you can bop around and feel free and energized. This can come in extra handy when abroad, where something like a quick ‘pop to the shop’ or finding an ATM might entail more than anticipated!

Wax Motif Always check the weather ahead of traveling and pack accordingly while also keeping in mind that if traveling to a tropical destination, the weather can be unpredictable. A few essential items you should have for a destination festival would be; bug spray, a reusable water bottle (with a filter), and a small medicine pouch containing allergy, stomach relief, pain relief, and motion sickness medicine. Also, additional toiletries such as handy wipes, lip balm, single-use toothbrushes are always great to have extra off. Lisbona Sisters Don’t overpack. You’ll likely never wear or use half of the stuff you bring. Take it from us, we’re the worst over-packers; maybe one day we’ll listen to ourselves.