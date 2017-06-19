What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”
Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.
We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. And we’re starting with the best beers from the Northeastern Region. Cheers!
CONNECTICUT — G-BOT DOUBLE IPA
We’re starting in Connecticut, a small state with over 30 breweries to choose from. Alas, picking one to rule them all is the name of the game and we’re going with New England Brewing Co.’s G-Bot Double IPA.
This is a top rated beer that goes heavy on the hops to create a well-rounded (but powerful) India Pale Ale. Coming in with an 8.8 percent ABV and a whopping 85 IBU (International Bitterness Units), this one’s going to get you buzzed while bringing a good pucker to your lips. Still, this isn’t stunt brew: Expect a nice, earthy nose that leans into those piney hops. Under that, you’ll get a good hit of lemony citrus and peach, masking the high ABV.
Gose as a style has definitely made a comeback. Which is great as I love that slightly salty finish (something something your mom). Being on the West Coast I haven’t had as much opportunity to try NE beers but can vouch for Heady Topper as being quite exceptional. Gotta love fellow beer nerds who bring back cans/bottles to share.
I hear ya. Gose is a definite classic that deserves a big comeback.
Sounds like a beer tour of the NE is in order!
Sunday Brunch and Morning Bell are two different beers from Kane. Morning Bell is brewed with local coffee from Rook Coffee Roasters.
I think it’s fair to say that Sunday Brunch is an extension of Morning Bell. A spin off if you will…
I get all the way to the bottom of this agreeing with it almost every selection, basically saying to myself ok which Hill Farmstead beer is he going to choose. Not a single Farmhouse ale from the region that produces the best ones in the country probably second only to Belgium in the world. I love hops as much as the next beer geek but give the yeast some love man !
Not gonna lie. I went back and forth on whether to include Ann from Hill Farmstead.
Being a Mtn West guy, I have no Dog(fish) in this fight. Looks like a good selection. I find it funny that Sweet Baby Jesus from DuClaw (Md) was featured in one of the pictures. It’s a Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout. Definitely not for the hop enthusiast, but was quite tasty from what I remember.
We’ll get out your way very soon!
Gandhi-Bot (as it was once known) will always have a place in my heart because it was the first “white whale” that my friends and I would chase around trying to find. I still love it, but am glad to say that CT has a surprisingly vast array of good breweries for such a small state.
A fun story about the name: NEBCO were the first brewery in CT to put IPA in a can, so they named it Gandhi-Bot because of the connections to India (IPA) and metal (can). The label had a picture of a robotic Mahatma Gandhi on it. Well, they got sued by Gandhi’s family in India, and decided to change the name. They went with G-Bot, which was what it was nicknamed anyways, and the logo is now a dismantled Ghandi-Bot giving the peace sign.
I also live near MA and can confirm that Julius is the best they have to offer.
Cheers!