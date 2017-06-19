Here Are The Best Beers In America’s Northeastern States

#50 Best Quest #Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Beer #Travel
Life Writer
06.19.17 9 Comments

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. And we’re starting with the best beers from the Northeastern Region. Cheers!

CONNECTICUT — G-BOT DOUBLE IPA

We’re starting in Connecticut, a small state with over 30 breweries to choose from. Alas, picking one to rule them all is the name of the game and we’re going with New England Brewing Co.’s G-Bot Double IPA.

This is a top rated beer that goes heavy on the hops to create a well-rounded (but powerful) India Pale Ale. Coming in with an 8.8 percent ABV and a whopping 85 IBU (International Bitterness Units), this one’s going to get you buzzed while bringing a good pucker to your lips. Still, this isn’t stunt brew: Expect a nice, earthy nose that leans into those piney hops. Under that, you’ll get a good hit of lemony citrus and peach, masking the high ABV.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Best Quest#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Beer#Travel
TAGS50 Best QuestBEERBest Beer In Americacraft beerDRINKSGateway drinksTRAVEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 17 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP