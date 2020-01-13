We Asked Bartenders To Tell Us The Best Mixing Bourbons

We understand that to some of you, the idea of mixing a well-made bourbon into a cocktail is borderline blasphemy. The thought of not slowly sipping on that long-aged, hand-crafted spirit is just too much to handle. There’s a case to be made for that, but we also love bourbon-based cocktails. And we’d rather not have ours made with bottom-of-the-shelf well swill. Will Benedetto, director of bars for IGC Hospitality in New York City looks no further than one of the most awarded, highly acclaimed distilleries in America while mixing up his bourbon cocktails. “If an alien came down from space and asked me ‘what does bourbon taste like?’ I’d hand them a heavy pour of Woodford Reserve and then ask them why they built all those pyramids,” he says. “Woodford is just the most classic bourbon for a cocktail.” Darron Foy, head bartender at The Flatiron Room in New York City prefers another notable brand. “At the moment I’m loving Eagle Rare, but I still sometimes cringe if I have to mix it,” he says. “If you decide not to sip it, there are a lot of robust flavors for a bourbon — not as sweet as some.” With a whole lot of juice to choose from, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to bourbons for mixing.