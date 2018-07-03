This Week’s Best Summer Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

July feels like a good month to either get on the road or make some solid travel plans for the rest of the year. The sun’s out. The weather’s stunning. Anything seems possible — even a little adventure in a far-off land. Fall is also just around the corner and prices are low for winter right now. It might be time to pull that trigger on a bucket list trip before 2018 slips away.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

SECRET FLYING DEALS

This week’s Secret Flying deals are a solid mix of sunny shores and wild getaways. You can score a trip from PDX to Baja California for only $286 roundtrip. Just think of all the amazing fish tacos waiting for you on those beaches!

Not feeling Mexico right now? Alaska is just a short hop away. Flights from Seattle to Anchorage are running $181 roundtrip which is a steal. Lastly, flights from the US (Chicago and New York) to the beaches of Tel Aviv, Israel, are clocking in at $549 roundtrip. Tag on a trip to Jordan to see the wonders of the Wadi Rum and Petra and your bucket list will thank you.

