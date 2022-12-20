It has the balance tuned to every setting that I find favorable- tart but very much in check, the Brettanomyces runs wild but it’s more must/overripe papaya than barny, and the body is silk from the natural carb. It is both high and low intensity on all settings in a fascinating way.

Highland Park Brewery in Chinatown (Los Angeles) recently made a few one-off kegs of a mixed culture Saison called Congratulations — they tell me it’s their house lager, Baseball, that they dosed with some barrel sour cultures and set aside to naturally carb.

This year, we decided to ask a handful of brewers , beer professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us the absolute best beer they drank over the past 365 days. Below, you’ll find their favorite barleywines, stouts, sour beers, IPAs, and saisons. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks.

It’s hard to believe that we’re only a few days away from the start of 2023. The end of the year is a great time to look back at all of the accomplishments and events that shaped us in the past twelve months. And one of the ways that we measure accomplishments is by how many different, delicious, interesting beers we enjoyed this year — just like craft beer experts.

Sante Adairius West Ashley

Daniel Gadala-Maria, brewer at Finback Brewing in Brooklyn, New York

ABV: 7.3%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

West Ashley by Sante Adairius is mind-blowing. It’s a mixed-fermentation saison with apricot aged in pinot noir barrels. It’s pretty much the best mixed-ferm beer one could ever hope to encounter.

Tasting Notes:

It’s slightly tart, fruity, dry, super complex, and yet easy to drink. It’s definitely a beer to try if you haven’t already.

Fair Isle Season 3 Batch B

Zach Fowle, Advanced Cicerone and head of marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona

ABV: 7.3%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

One of our brewers used to make beer for Fair Isle Brewing in Seattle. He recently had us try one of their club beers—Season 3, Batch B, a biere de garde made with chanterelle mushrooms and peppercorns—and I was floored.

Tasting Notes:

It begins with soft caramel, vanilla, and dried apricot notes, then segues into the earthy umami of those chanterelles. Pink peppercorns and toasted bark crackle at the moderately tart finish. It’s the most pleasantly complex, thought-provoking beer that I’ve tasted in a long time.

Jester King Atrial Rubicite

Wes Burbank, head brewer at Flix Brewhouse in San Antonio

ABV: 5.8%

Average Price: $49.99 for a 750ml bottle

The Beer:

Atrial Rubicite from Jester King. This beer is just perfect all the way through – from the great sour base, the delicate and delicious barrel character, all the way through the obnoxious amount of raspberries added and then all re-fermented in the bottle. This beer is magic.

Tasting Notes:

Fruit esters, wine tannins, vanilla, oak, and a ton of raspberry jam make this tart, dry, slightly sweet beer truly memorable.

Steeplejack Alewife

Kaylen Gibbens, assistant brewmaster at Widmer Brothers Brewing in Portland, Oregon

ABV: 4%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

That one is tough. It’s very difficult to pick a favorite. Although I’d say Steeplejack’s Alewife is up there – it’s a fantastic English dark mild ale and it has a great malty character and a low ABV. It’s a nice overall beer in a style that’s harder to find.

Tasting Notes:

This English-style dark ale starts off with hints of roasted malts, and candied nuts and winds its way into chocolate, caramel, and just a hint of floral hops.

Beachwood Amalgamator

Ryan Joy, lead brewer at Green Flash Brewery in San Diego

ABV: 7.1%

Average Price: $12.50 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Amalgamator from Beachwood Brewing. I visited Beachwood’s Long Beach Pub back in the spring to get my hands on some of their wonderfully wild and sour beers and in the middle of my visit decided I needed some hops to cleanse my palette of all the awesome funk I was drinking. Amalgamator might be a perfect West Coast IPA.

Tasting Notes:

Moderately bitter and bursting with dank, resin, berry, and tropical flavor, this beer blew me away in its execution. I left with many four-packs.

Vennture Brew Bruv

Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin

ABV: 5%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

I have to throw “best beer I’ve had this year so far” to Vennture Brew Co and their Bruv beer. It’s a tart, light refreshing kettle-soured Berliner weisse style that tastes like a fruit salad, meets sour tropical cocktail, meets Lemonheads.

Tasting Notes:

I loved that they blended orange, cherry, pineapple, marshmallow, and coconut without making it a sweet, over-fruited (read: heavy) pastry sour. This is a sour that you can casually have a second of without wrecking your palate.