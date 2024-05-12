Fast food is getting expensive. So much so that we’ve been talking about it all year. The brands know it too, which is why so many of them are scrambling right now trying to figure out how to get customers back to the drive-thru.

One way to win us back is by expanding value menus. Taco Bell is doing it well, but the big cheeseburger brands can’t seem to figure out how to make it work. Luckily, there are a few affordable burgers out there that manage to be cheap and delicious. But what about flipping the conversation to talk about expensive cheeseburgers. Are they better? Are they really worth it?

The short answer is “not always.” Sure, some burgers are, but for every expensive burger that tastes so good the price is justified, there are at least two lesser burgers from other brands that have us scratching our heads as to why they’re so expensive. So to help guide you to the best burgers in fast food, we’re ranking all of our favorite expensive burgers.

What does expensive mean in this case? Over $10. I think once you get into double digits, you’re getting prohibitively expensive for a lot of people, so that’s our threshold. If a burger is less than $10 — it didn’t make this list.

6. Umami Burger — The Double Umami Burger

Price: $11.95

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. More than a decade ago, Umami Burger was in the running for the best fast casual cheeseburger on the market. It tasted elevated and unique, savory to the point of being decadent. And then in 2016, Umami Burger was acquired by a holdings company that owns a bunch of other food brands, and the quality immediately dropped.

These days, the burger tastes like it was made in a ghost kitchen (because it is), it lacks character, and tastes shockingly bland. All the fixing are still here, the burger is made from two smashed patties, with dashi onions, American cheese, pickle chips, and the brand’s umami sauce. But when you bite into it, all the magic is gone. It tastes like a shell of what it once tasted like.

It’s bland, under-seasoned, and way too expensive for what you get.

The Bottom Line:

The only burger on this list that isn’t worth the money.

5. Wendy’s — Baconator

Price: $12.31

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This one hurts. I love Wendy’s, it has one of the most consistent menus in fast food. Almost everything on it is great. But compared to the fast casual chains that make up this list? It’s struggling to compete.