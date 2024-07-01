The summer music festivals of my youth were once a barren wasteland. Especially when it came to the food. For anyone that liked eating during a mass gathering of sweaty humans, you were given only the basics: a hot dog (roller or water boil), burger (in the foil bag, steaming through), chicken fingers, fries and if you were lucky there was a wild card item or two from Aramark or whatever corporate food vendor typically monopolized the concessions with their blandly passable offerings.

Fast forward to 2024, and festivals like Gov Ball now have 30+ food vendors, including NYC local brand names, food trucks, and even scratch kitchen pop-ups. The amount of vendors and amazing culinary choices — as well as gimmicky but appealing options — can give you whiplash while you try to decide how you want to spend your money.

Here at Uproxx, we’re pleased to do some of the dirty work, at your service. So we’re sharing the five best foods we tried at Gov Ball 2024.

Price: $15

A hyped up NY burger with “Social Club” in the name at Gov Ball, does it get any more IYKYK (*eyeroll*)? Does NYC need its own “Social Club” devoted to the sometimes pedestrian, sometimes high-falutin’, even gold foiled hamburger? Apparently, the only answer here is in the affirmative.

GBSC serves up a tasty perfectly crafted festival burger, with precise proportions of all of the non-traditional ingredients. Jalapenos provide the zip you’d hope for, the special sauce has just the right ratio of zest/creaminess, the pickles crunch gives the textural contrast without overpowering sweetness. Normally, the onions would be opted out on, but everything is sans substitutions at Gov Ball, and thankfully these onions are thin and flavorful enough to give some pungency without grossing out folks that may traditionally not order.

GSCB you won the burger battle at Gov Ball based on the rich thicker juicier flavorful patty, alone.

Fan Fan Doughnuts – Raspberry Lemongrass Doughnut

Price: $4

The best sweet treat at Gov Ball? The folks at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream may be able to claim that title, but if you waited 15-30 minutes in the sun for a milkshake or scoop of icecream, you already took an L in my mind. Easier was the line at Fan Fan, where several doughnuts were sampled, with the raspberry variety coming out squeaky clean on top.