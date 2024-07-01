The summer music festivals of my youth were once a barren wasteland. Especially when it came to the food. For anyone that liked eating during a mass gathering of sweaty humans, you were given only the basics: a hot dog (roller or water boil), burger (in the foil bag, steaming through), chicken fingers, fries and if you were lucky there was a wild card item or two from Aramark or whatever corporate food vendor typically monopolized the concessions with their blandly passable offerings.
Fast forward to 2024, and festivals like Gov Ball now have 30+ food vendors, including NYC local brand names, food trucks, and even scratch kitchen pop-ups. The amount of vendors and amazing culinary choices — as well as gimmicky but appealing options — can give you whiplash while you try to decide how you want to spend your money.
Here at Uproxx, we’re pleased to do some of the dirty work, at your service. So we’re sharing the five best foods we tried at Gov Ball 2024.
Gotham Burger Social Club – Cheeseburger
Price: $15
A hyped up NY burger with “Social Club” in the name at Gov Ball, does it get any more IYKYK (*eyeroll*)? Does NYC need its own “Social Club” devoted to the sometimes pedestrian, sometimes high-falutin’, even gold foiled hamburger? Apparently, the only answer here is in the affirmative.
GBSC serves up a tasty perfectly crafted festival burger, with precise proportions of all of the non-traditional ingredients. Jalapenos provide the zip you’d hope for, the special sauce has just the right ratio of zest/creaminess, the pickles crunch gives the textural contrast without overpowering sweetness. Normally, the onions would be opted out on, but everything is sans substitutions at Gov Ball, and thankfully these onions are thin and flavorful enough to give some pungency without grossing out folks that may traditionally not order.
GSCB you won the burger battle at Gov Ball based on the rich thicker juicier flavorful patty, alone.
Fan Fan Doughnuts – Raspberry Lemongrass Doughnut
Price: $4
The best sweet treat at Gov Ball? The folks at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream may be able to claim that title, but if you waited 15-30 minutes in the sun for a milkshake or scoop of icecream, you already took an L in my mind. Easier was the line at Fan Fan, where several doughnuts were sampled, with the raspberry variety coming out squeaky clean on top.
The bright pink icing on top with slices of fresh raspberry is a scrummy (shoutout to Aunt Sister) setup, even in the humidity of June heat. The fresh doughy nut held subtle spikes of lemongrass flavor that cut the sweetness of the raspberry elements for well-balanced bites, making the overall experience not too weighty despite being a doughnut.
Lobster Rolls & More – Lobster Roll
Price: $27
Can you trust a lobster roll at a live event? Can you trust one outside the borders of Maine, period?
The lobster roll from Lobster Rolls & More at Gov Ball was pure goodness. The basic and fresh potato roll (though not enhanced by any time on a flat top, regrettably) was packed with enough lobster claw and tail meat to feel like you almost got your money’s worth (at $27, that ain’t easy), slathered in rich butter sauce that hadn’t congealed yet in the heat.
John’s Juice – Pineapple Slush
Price: $13 (+ $2 refills)
When a place specializes in juices, specifically being served inside the fruit they are juiced from, there is a certain appeal to carrying around said fruit filled with icy cold refreshing just-squeezed juice on a hot summer day (is it a festival flex?). John’s Juice makes their juices to order, and fills the hollowed out pineapples with thin shards of ice and small chunks of fruit, along with the fresh juice.
The result was the perfect respite on a 90 degree Festival day, as well as a great palette cleanser if you had something savory to eat first. They’re big enough to share with a friend you’re comfortable enough to share a drink with, and portable enough to carry around until you’re sick of it or ready to try out your moves with both arms free. And refills are only $2!
No Good Burger – Burger
Price: $15
Though not hitting the heights or dynamically nuanced flavor spectrum of the GSCB, No Good Burger is more of a riff on the Shake Shack/Smashburger variety. Simply appointed and made to order with pickles and special sauce, the No Good burger is a thinner and drier variety. The pickles and sauce eat a little sweeter than the competition, but you can add your own condiments to balance out the sweetness, if that’s not your thing. As is, the bun sort of mellows out the sweet note, leaving you with a burger that’s easily portable and simply satisfying.
Though No Good Burger lost the Gov Ball bitter burger battle, it was still one of the finest items sampled during the Festival and a solid pick if other food waits are beyond your threshold (mine is admittedly 15 minutes or path of least resistance).