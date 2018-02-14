Instagram Highlights Of Last Night’s French Quarter Mardi Gras Parties

Yesterday New Orleans exploded with the beads, booze, and bacchanal. It was Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. Krewes (parades) marched down the city’s streets. Beads were flung, traded, and adorned as revelers drank and ate their way down Bourbon Street, Frenchmen Street, and all the other corners of the French Quarter.
For those of us who couldn’t attend this year, we’ll have to settle for living vicariously through social media. So we’ve gone ahead and put together some of our favorite photos from yesterday’s party. Maybe they’ll entice you to book a ticket to the Big Easy next year and partake in the festivities.
The Pregame
Dressing up for Mardi Gras is a must. Pick a costume, don some beads, get a Hurricane or two in, and then hit the French Quarter ready to party.
Mardi Gras
Some unsolicited notes:
1. So not put beads on before going out. That is the biggest herb move possible. People will be throwing them to you all goddamn day/night, so what’s the point? Plus it means you prolly bought them, which immediately makes you a huge sucker.
2. Bourbon during Mardi Gras on your bucket list? MAYBE if you’re under 21 and in a frat. Maybe. Otherwise, why cram shoulder-to-shoulder with beligerent tourists, which makes it almost impossible to get into a bar to buy a drink? At most wade into the crowd for the 2 minutes it’ll take to become a nightmare then nope yourself to somewhere that’s actually fun. Frenchman was always preferable, if you feel the need to be in the heart of the action, but there are enough great spots in the CBD or Uptown (or even mid city now) where you’ll have a better time with better people.
3. King cake sucks. Nobody eats king cake. It’s bread with shitty icing. Sure, it’s a Mardi Gras “thing,” but it’s more just a requisite decoration than something to be enjoyed.
4. Watch parades Uptown. Unless you have a private spot on a balcony, then by all means loom over the common folk who are being mobbed below and can’t even see the floats. But Uptown is more chill (while still being prime revelry,) you’ll have a better view, and catch more throws.
5. Go to Zulu. Sure, you should check Endymion, Bacchus, etc… but Zulu is just way fucking cooler than any of them, without trying half as hard. Plus a Zulu coconut is the ONLY throw in all of Mardi Gras that matters. Everything else is just kitch. (Props to Random Zulu brother who loved my real Wu-Wear jacket in 1999 and gave me my first coconut, which I turned and gave to my future wife, ensuring out eternal happiness. So far…)