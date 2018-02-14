Instagram Highlights Of Last Night’s French Quarter Mardi Gras Parties

Getty Image

Yesterday New Orleans exploded with the beads, booze, and bacchanal. It was Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. Krewes (parades) marched down the city’s streets. Beads were flung, traded, and adorned as revelers drank and ate their way down Bourbon Street, Frenchmen Street, and all the other corners of the French Quarter.

For those of us who couldn’t attend this year, we’ll have to settle for living vicariously through social media. So we’ve gone ahead and put together some of our favorite photos from yesterday’s party. Maybe they’ll entice you to book a ticket to the Big Easy next year and partake in the festivities.

The Pregame

Dressing up for Mardi Gras is a must. Pick a costume, don some beads, get a Hurricane or two in, and then hit the French Quarter ready to party.