Instagram Highlights Of Last Night’s French Quarter Mardi Gras Parties

#Travel Guides #A Year of Festivals #Visual Tours #Travel #Instagram
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Yesterday New Orleans exploded with the beads, booze, and bacchanal. It was Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. Krewes (parades) marched down the city’s streets. Beads were flung, traded, and adorned as revelers drank and ate their way down Bourbon Street, Frenchmen Street, and all the other corners of the French Quarter.

For those of us who couldn’t attend this year, we’ll have to settle for living vicariously through social media. So we’ve gone ahead and put together some of our favorite photos from yesterday’s party. Maybe they’ll entice you to book a ticket to the Big Easy next year and partake in the festivities.

The Pregame

Secure the B E A D S . 🎭

A post shared by S.Nick (@stephienicks0804) on

Dressing up for Mardi Gras is a must. Pick a costume, don some beads, get a Hurricane or two in, and then hit the French Quarter ready to party.

#MardiGras2018

A post shared by Julie McGalliard (@jmcgal) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel Guides#A Year of Festivals#Visual Tours#Travel#Instagram
TAGSa year of festivalsinstagramMARDI GRASnew orleansPARTYTRAVELtravel guidesvisual tours

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP