The Best February Beer Drops, Just In Time For Your Super Bowl Party

Getty Image

February is a slow month for new beer releases. We’re between the heavy-hitting winter rollouts and the spring refreshers. Still, February is a great month to drink beer. For one, it’s Super Bowl season and that means you’re going to need to stock your fridge this coming Sunday with the best beer (and some easy sippers, too).

Beer in February feels a bit like a make-up month. It’s a chance to drink all those winter warmers you missed out on during the Christmas season while it’s still snowy outside. Big beers are in order to keep you warm and a little tipsy as the snow continues to pile up.

Below, we compiled a short list of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets right now. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

NEW ENGLAND IPA — SAMUEL ADAMS

If you’re in Boston this weekend, then we suggest hitting up Samuel Adams’ Tap Room for a special Super Bowl release, Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here. For the rest of the country, if you’re rooting for the Patriots this Sunday, then stock up on some New England IPA from Sam Adams.

The beer is a lush brew with a clear orange citrus and floral essence. There’s a mild bitterness here that never overpowers. The hazy beer is an easy drinker all Super Bowl Sunday.