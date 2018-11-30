The Best Winter Beers To Chase Down In December

Getty Image

Winter is here. December is a month for big beers that hit a nice balance of high ABVs, bold flavors, and warming depth. This is the season where boozy double bocks and winter warmers hit their peak. Most breweries will put out something cool to “‘Tis The Season this shit,” so to speak. That means a lot of special winter-only beers are on the shelves right now.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this December. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

SMOKED PORTER — ALASKA BREWING CO.

Alaska Brewing’s Smoked Porter is a gentle masterpiece. The brew has a mellowness that draws you in with a mild smokiness.

There’s a campfire-like quality to the smoke that pairs amazingly well with smoked salmon, roast meats, and heavy winter spices — that is, perfect for December’s many big meals. Also, this beer ages very well. So be on the lookout for some vintage bottles.