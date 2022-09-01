Believe it or not, whipped cream is all over the news right now. After some confusion over a new nitrous oxide law in New York state, local shop owners erroneously thought they had to card people buying whipped cream cans to make sure they were 21 years or older. The national news cycle picked it up, thinking the story was legit since shop owners were seemingly carding people buying Ready Wip. Eventually, the state Senator who wrote the law had to step in and clear everything up.

Long story short (too late), the law is for nitrous oxide canisters that one would use in manual whipped cream dispensers (like the ones you see at Starbucks or other fancy bars/restaurants/dessert shops). People like to buy the little silver tubes of nitrous, crack them into a ballon, and have a zipping good time (or so I hear). To quell this misuse of rote kitchen equipment amongst New York’s youth, New York state enacted an ID law to buy the nitrous canisters, and shop owners misread that as all whipped cream cans. So, no, you don’t need your ID to buy Ready Wip in New York.

That did remind me, though, that whipped cream is about the easiest thing to master ever in the home kitchen. It’s also far better from scratch than any emulsifier-filled can of whipped cream. Hell, you don’t even need nitrous to make it at home (unless you’re using a snazzy whipped cream dispenser). In fact, my record to make whipped cream in a bowl with a whisk (back when I was working in kitchens) was just shy of 30 seconds. It’s really that fast and easy.

It also gives me an excuse to dust off this old GIF!

Let’s jump in and I’ll show you how to do it.