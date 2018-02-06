Last week, the city council of Halifax up in Nova Scotia voted to reconcile with local indigenous tribes and remove a controversial statue of the city’s founder. Within days, the statue was gone. A lonely plinth is all that’s left to remind the people of Halifax of their city’s founding father, Edward Cornwallis. A wigwam has been erected on the square as a small totem of victory.
The council has not decided where the statue will go. Some want it in the historical museum, others on the harbor docks, while others just want it gone for good. The move came in reaction to continued protests from First Nations Canadians, mostly Mi’kmaq, to remove a statue of a man who enacted an ethnic cleansing campaign against their people back in the 1740s.
A little history here: Cornwallis had been sent to Nova Scotia to build up the colony and found a fort, port, and city for the British crown. His previous gig was “pacifying” the Scottish Highlands (which meant boarding up families in their homes and setting the houses on fire). Upon arriving in Canada, he took land that had been promised to the Mi’kmaq in an earlier treaty. The Mi’kmaq rolled deep at the time and were part of the larger Wabanaki Confederacy who ended up going to war with Cornwallis and the British for taking their treaty-promised land.
The guerilla war started going poorly for Cornwallis, so he decreed that anyone who brought him a Mi’kmaq scalp would be paid a monetary bounty — a tactic that the British were using to great success in New England at the time. Cornwallis’ reasoning was that he’d quickly exterminate the Mi’kmaq so that there would be no one left to sow more resentment with the other indigenous communities around Nova Scotia and further afield in the British colonies.
Fortunately for the Mi’kmaq, this tactic largely failed but led to a wider war that lasted until 1755. Cornwallis didn’t stick around for the war as he was reassigned to go fight The Seven Years’ War in Gibraltar.
View this post on Instagram
Halifax has said ‘goodbye’ to Edward Cornwallis. A statue of the city’s controversial founder was removed from the park that also bears his name. • The decision to remove the statue comes after increasing controversy over Cornwallis's so-called scalping proclamation that offered a cash bounty to anyone who killed a Mi'kmaw person. • Both the statue and the stone pedestal on which it stands will be placed in storage. • The statue has been a site for many protests and is seen by the Mi’kmaq as an obstacle to reconciliation. • • • • Photos by CBC’s Craig Paisley/@cbcns #indigenous #cbcindigenous #halifax #Mi’kmaq #cornwallis #reconciliation #history #novascotia #canada
Great. And yet that doesn’t change a goddamn thing that happened in the mid-1700’s and doesn’t really change anything going forward. Unless current Canadians who most likely have no idea who the fuck that guy was decide to leave and give everything to the descendents of the original inhabitants.
[me.me]
you’re almost ready to learn what Rafiki has to teach you.
@DEVO good meme pull.
@ExtraStark while repatriotiation back to Africa, Asia, and Europe of modern African Americans, Asian Americans, and European Americans is the fever dream of some indigenous people, it’s not reality.
The only way we can move forward and bring the indigenous populations of the Americas into the fold is to look back and have a reckoning with our shared history so we can all sit at the table together and move forward as Americans, Canadians, Mexicans, etc.
repatriation, damn it no edit button!
It’s not fully fair of me to suggest — being descendant of the bad guys — but we have to find a way to forgive, move forward, and rebuild. I see this as a vital step. There is going to be some erasure of white generals along the way. To which I say:
Who.
Gives.
A.
Fuck?
It’s important we know where we come from — even if we don’t like what we hear.
Hey Steve, the hell does your heritage have to do with your opinion? You’re allowed to have an opinion, regardless of your background. Suggesting unless you’re a member of a certain group or race, you can’t offer an opinion, is self censoring and pretty racist
@Staubachlvr naaaaaah. What I’m saying is simple:::
It’s not always fair for the white people (or the men, in the case of #meToo) to declare: “It’s time for radical forgiveness and moving forward!” There are lingering angers that deserve to be heard. So, my point is: I don’t want to silence anyone who is angry, but I believe that the future of our society will come as we move past the sins of our forefathers.
You aren’t responsible for the sins of others. That isn’t how sins work
@Staubachlvr It’s true, we aren’t responsible for the sins of previous generations. However, we are the direct beneficiaries of their heinous actions. And it’s hard to denounce the ones who seemingly gave us so much … even though they did so by destroying so much life, culture, and history. It’s our responsibility to find a solutions to these issues because as much as we wish that this was just history, it’s not. The story is not over. Millions are still on reservations and living at the absolute bottom of American society in every way. And that is, partially, everyone’s responsibility and, in some cases, even sin.
It’s the responsibility of people to help people, yes, in the most effective way they see fit to help them. It’s not everyone’s sin. Again, you aren’t responsible for the sins of others. Pretty much every society has been built on the sins of previous cultures. One day, some culture will benefit from sin committed upon us today. Does it suck? Yes. But life is just one big game of musical “your turn to be oppressed” chairs, and all you can do is your best with times you live in. Not spend lamenting and feeling guilt for what others you never met and have zero connection to did. This “insert what ever group” guilt garbage we play today is, at best, ineffective, and at worse, dangerous. Guilt was placed upon the Ukrainians for their long tenured success when the USSR formed, and 8 million starved to death because they felt they guilt. Guilt for something you didn’t do doesn’t end well
Hey… Nova Scotian here and I have to say… Fucking good, I’m happy they took that piece of shit’s statue down… History is knowing the past but not celebrating the people who did fucked up things. I think it should go into a museum but not to be celebrated him but to tell the truth about him. Stop romanticizing shitty people in history and tell the truth.
Museum seems like a good place to me. Put a plaque that bullet points the man’s history. Timely remembrance is more important than blind reverance.
I have to give you credit for the research, Zach. While I disagree with the sentiment that Canadians owe nothing to a British colonist (that’s kind of how the country started after all), and the fact that American is history is relatively tossed aside — you deserve some kind words for knowing what you’re talking about.
@RocknRollHighSchool I’ll take the kind words any day! Thanks for reading.
I’m not Canadian (I love Hockey and Labatt’s though), but I’m perplexed by the “Cornwallis wasn’t Canadian. The country owes him nothing. He was a British officer who represented the British crown.” Isn’t Canada still part of the Britain? I haven’t had any Canadian cash in my hands recently, but isn’t Queen Elizabeth II all over your money? She’s not Canadian either, right? Canada doesn’t owe her anything either, right? So, is there any political movement to eradicate her off of your paper money and coinage?
Thanks for the article though. I appreciate articles about history and society and I further appreciate the commentors that keep the conversations civil.
I guess without going too deeply into the British North American Act of 1867 which established Canada as largely self-governing and then the 1982 full split, let’s just focus on Cornwalles. Figures like Cornwallis were British solely.
He was only there for a few years, did not become “Canadian” or really add much to infrom the Canadian identity at the end of the day.
He’s not a George Washington who was British and worked for the Crown in a similar way then unequivocally became American through war and so forth.
Cornwallis arguably has more to do with Gibraltar than Canada as he spent 15 years governing there compared to the 3 he spent in Nova Scotia.
I understand what you are saying @Zachary Johnston, but until 1776 people living in the American colonies were British too and not Americans. We still have monuments to the Pilgrims and the colonists at Jamestown in Virginia. Couldn’t it be said by Native Americans that these monuments should be torn down too? “They (the Pilgrims and the British who colonized Jamestown) weren’t Americans” nor could they have been until 150 years later, but does that in any way lessen the impact of settling in North America and being the foundation of what later became the US? I don’t think so.
The removal of statues aside, I still feel like that’s different. Jamestown settlers were more permanent.
I think there’s a difference between people who stayed and built a place and their progeny doing so as well, to a guy who was here for a three-stint and went back to another life.
Cornwallis was less settling and more just taking a gig. The British and French had already started colonilizing and he came and went in a relatively tiny amount of time.
I totally get your point had Cornwallis and his family all went to Canada and became part of the Canadian experience over generations. But I just don’t see that with his story or presence.