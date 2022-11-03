With October festivities wrapped up, let’s take a look back at one of the craziest events that went down over Halloween weekend. Partnering with nightlife impresarios Teksupport, the nomadic and world-renowned club collective CircoLoco took over a Brooklyn, NY warehouse to throw an all-out banger of a dance party — loaded to the gills with explosive house, rowdy reveling, and eye-catching costumes.

A New York Halloween staple, this year’s edition of CircoLoco featured performances from Swiss Duo Adriatique, founder of Life and Death Records DJ Tennis, Parisian Multi-instrumentalist Chloé Caillet, and Lone Star jewel Sossa, among many others. In addition to enjoying an A-List lineup, it’s not a rarity to catch glamourous celebrity guests and fashion industry icons alike hitting up CircoLoco events. With stars like Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio having made surprise cameos on these same dance floors in the past, there’s no telling who might show up.

From its roots as a locals-only after-party at Ibiza’s iconic DC10 nightclub, Circoloco has expanded globally into a coveted marque event. Its dance floor invites the apex of fashion and dance culture to strut its stuff, and when Halloween season rolls in what could be more fashionable than flashy, sexy costumes? Relive the madness of CircoLoco down below!