Miami is widely recognized for its infamous nightlife and year-round beach-ready weather. But it’s also an impressive destination for culturally diverse dining experiences. With a mix of eclectic, culturally diverse neighborhoods like Little Havana and Coral Gables all nestled within the city limits, Miami is actually a hub for avid food and drink lovers. Traveling food expert David Hoffmann has dubbed Miami one of his favorite food-centric cities. Yes, he was born and raised in The Magic City, so maybe he’s a little biased, but that also means he knows the local food scene better than his fellow traveling food obsessives. Known as “David’s Been Here,” the travel host, producer, and social media influencer has been to 84 countries (and counting). He’s spent his time on the road searching for the most salivating dishes in every destination while sharing his best tips and travel advice along the way. It’s literally his job to find the best-tasting restaurants in every location, so his approval speaks volumes about the local food and beverage scene. If you’re in the market for a trip to Miami and want a taste of the best cuisine it has to offer, keep reading below. From an ice cream shop to a haven for traditional Indian delicacies, Hoffmann’s guide to five must-visit eateries in Miami is a can’t-miss.

Best Burgers in Coral Gables When you’re craving a quality burger in Miami, forget the fast-food joints. Instead, for a beautifully crafted, gourmet-style burger, stop by Clutch Burger in Coral Gables. Their enormous Swolf Burger is a monstrous tower of meat topped with seared pork belly, fried onions, and chorizo, and is a personal favorite of mine. Their sweet and savory Maui Wow-ee, which comes with a slice of pineapple on top, is another winner. Vegans and vegetarians can also take part in the fun, as they also carry the popular Impossible burger! Authentic Indian Flavors in Coral Gables If you have a hankering for traditional Indian cuisine in Miami, you have to visit Bombay Darbar. If their warm and cozy interior doesn’t instantly transport you to India, their food will. Whether you’re craving succulent tandoori shrimp, rich and decadent butter chicken, or creamy saag paneer, it’s hard to go wrong with anything on their menu. Their tandoori lamb chops are to die for, and you can’t leave without a taste of their syrupy gulab jamun!

The Tropical Ice Cream Capital of Miami View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azucar Ice Cream (@azucaricecream) With over 80 unique ice cream flavors like coconut and platano, Miami’s tropical influences are on full display at Azucar in the Little Havana neighborhood. Get a taste of the Keys with their key lime ice cream, or maybe you’d rather have their Nutella or piña colada. Their signature Abuela Maria flavor is a decadent mix of guava, cream cheese, and cookies that will have your mouth watering from the very first lick. It’s sweet and savory and the crunch from the cookies takes it to another level! Books and Food View this post on Instagram A post shared by Books & Books (@booksandbooks) If you’re a foodie who also craves good books, you can’t miss one of Miami’s most unique establishments, Books & Books. It’s part bookstore, part restaurant, and offers a wide selection of bestsellers, new releases, and longtime classics. After you’ve browsed the shelves, you can reward yourself with delicious Miami staples like freshly made salsa and crispy yucca fries!