Many of us (especially those interested in backyard grilling) don’t want to wait until the end of June for summer to begin. They use Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer and the kick-off grilling season strong. If you live in the northern hemisphere, the days are growing longer, the sun is shining more often, and the weather is fairly warm (if not downright hot and humid). Perfect weather for a backyard barbecue. And we know that no barbecue is complete without beer. Crispy, refreshing, easy to drink beer. The kind of beer that pairs just as well with grilled meats and veggies as it does with backyard games and standing around talking about your local sports team and their faults or triumphs. While countless beers fit that bill, we selected eight crushable craft beers that are fairly widely available at your local grocery or beer store. These pilsners, lagers, and Kolsch-style beers are all solid picks for venturing to a neighbor’s backyard barbecue. If you’re hosting, fill your cooler with any of these and you’ll be sure to be the most popular griller in the neighborhood. Since we don’t want you to go out and have to buy eight different beers, we decided to blindly taste each one and rank them in terms of refreshment, crisp flavor, and how they complement grilled/ summery foods. Keep reading to see how they all stacked up. Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

Victory Prima Pils

Jack’s Abby Post Shift Pilsner

pFriem Pilsner

Ballast Point Longfin Lager

Ommegang Idyll Days Pilsner

Bell’s Lager of The Lakes

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pils

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: Lemon, wet grass, yeast, and an indistinguishable herbal smell greeted my nostrils upon nosing. But the citrus aroma was by far the strongest. The palate continues the surprising citrus trend along with cracker-like malts, and some grains as well. The finish is pleasantly bitter without much hop presence.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Freshly baked bread, lemon curd, wet grass, fresh hay, and light, floral hops are prevalent on the nose. There’s more of the same on the palate with more bready hops that move along to slight wintry spices, sweet yeast, pepper, dry hay, and floral hops. The finish is crisp, dry, and memorable. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: The nose is highlighted by aromas of citrus zest, herbal, grass, hay, and light floral hops. The palate continues this with citrus peel, caramel malts, fresh bread, Noble hops, and a finish of sweet honey and spicy, slightly resinous, herbal, floral hops. A sublimely complex yet refreshing beer.

Taste 4 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found notes of pepper, fresh-baked bread, sweet malts, and floral, slightly piney hops. Sipping it brought forth notes of honey, Noble hops, bready malts, and slight citrus zest. The finish is dry, subtly bitter, and refreshing. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: The nose is malty with some freshly cut grass and lightly floral hops. All-around a fairly muted nose to say the least. The palate continues this trend with an almost adjunct-like sweetness that moves along to more malt presence and some herbal, floral hops. Not a bad beer, just a bit watery and boring for me.

Taste 6 Tasting Notes: While fairly light, the nose is loaded with flavors like cracker-like malts, lemon zest, and herbal, slightly floral hops. Drinking it revealed bready malts, slight wheat flavor, honey, more citrus zest, and finished with a sweet, malty ending with very little bitterness. Overall, a well-rounded albeit light beer. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found sweet grains, citrus zest, herbal hops, and wet grass. The palate was similar to the nose with a grainy sweetness followed by freshly cut grass, some floral hops, and a slight fruity backbone that didn’t emerge long enough to make much of an impact. It felt like this beer was just lacking a little bit in the overall flavor department. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: The nose is all wet grass, light malts, and very floral hops, but not much else. As lighter beers go, this one is really surprisingly hoppy. The palate consists of more freshly cut grass, and floral piney hops with a dry, bitter finish. All in all, not a bad beer. It just leans a little too heavily into the grassy, floral hops for my liking.