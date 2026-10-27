Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a series that puts emerging creatives in the passenger seat of the All-Electric C-HR. Joining the creatives in the driver’s seat is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium, ready to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts. Singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane left his episode with tips on getting to the Next Gear: how an audience grows city by city, and how you know when a song is actually ready to go out.

“Having time with Illenium and the Toyota C-HR was pretty amazing. There’s something that happens when you’re driving in the car with someone having a conversation. Since you’re not looking at each other, you really get to just open up and you’re not judging each other’s kind of looks and feedback. So I feel like I really got to crack open Illenium’s bag of secrets and get some knowledge. Plus the car was super quiet, so we could really talk and break things down.” — Otis Kane

We went through the entire convo and pulled out every piece of advice worth writing down. Unlike the conversation Illenium had with St. Mary and Toreno Winn, this editorial, presented in partnership with Toyota, is aimed at the creative who is more established in their career. That gray area between beginner and professional.

Here’s everything Otis came away with, from someone who’s already shifted into the Next Gear.