It’s tax season. And while this can be a stressful time (especially if you own a business), if you know how to navigate your finances, it doesn’t have to be. With our series Cash Class, we’re once again breaking down clutch strategies and advice to maximize your return, build wealth, and level up your finances.

In the latest episode, accredited financial counselor and personal finance expert Lissa Prudencio sits down with Jess Rona, a dog grooming expert, aspiring comedian, and director who started her own business in her garage with zero money. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Rona was no stranger to dog grooming, but a traditional working environment didn’t gel with her drive to pursue her acting dreams.

“I got fired and I started grooming dogs in my garage… There was a moment in the garage where I was like, ‘I’m sick of being broke, I’m covered in dog hair, is this my life?’”

Then, during a session with a dog named Noodle, something special happened. As Rona was grooming and listening to music, Noodle’s ears flew up and Rona did what any of us would do when witnessing a dog looking cute, she grabbed her camera, filmed it, and posted it online and the video went viral.

Soon, Rona’s garage operation started to blow up, eventually leading to her opening a brick-and-mortar store. But that success wasn’t without its roadblocks. As the old adage goes: more money, more problems. Luckily, Prudencio has some tips for managing cash, staying organized, and on top of your finances — whether you’re situation is similar to Rona’s or not.

Good tax strategy is essential for every level of financial planning and building wealth, so to start developing the tools to get ahead, it’s time to take a Cash Class.

As for Rona? She hasn’t given up on her dreams, instead, she’s building off of her success by creating a beauty brand for dogs and finding the time to reconnect with her original dream of writing a screenplay. To find out more about Rona’s story and to pick up some tools to start building your finances, watch Cash Class above.