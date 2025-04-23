If you’re not familiar with Jollibee’s game, you’re seriously missing out. The restaurant is the largest fast food chain in the Philippines and is making a pretty active play for the US market, with 80 stores nationwide across 14 different states, most of which are currently in California. The restaurant is mostly known for its fried chicken and spaghetti (a perfect combination of foods, don’t knock it until you try it), but has been branching out with chicken sandwiches, and this year, cheeseburgers.

Even though we’re big Jollibee fans, when the cheeseburgers were first announced, our interest was admittedly pretty low. It’s not that we didn’t have faith in Jollibee, but generally when fast food brands do both chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers, they rarely knock it out of the park with both dishes (Wendy’s and Shake Shack being the rare exceptions).

But — spoilers for the full review — these cheeseburgers are f*cking delicious. They’re so damn good that we feel like we need to re-do our cheeseburger ranking to properly place these. We’ll get to that eventually, but first let’s talk about what makes these burgers a must-eat.

Jollibee Angus Cheeseburger Review

Currently, Jollibee has three different burger builds — the Angus Cheeseburger, Angus Deluxe Burger, and Angus Aloha Burger. The base cheeseburger features a certified Angus beef patty smash seared on the grill and topped with American cheese, thick-cut pickles, thinly sliced red onions, ketchup, and signature sauce. The Deluxe features the same build plus tomato and lettuce, and the Aloha Burger ditches the pickles and onions and adds grilled pineapple, bacon, and Jollibee’s Aloha dressing.

Since the Cheeseburger and Deluxe are essentially the same build, I skipped the former and ordered the Deluxe, as well as the Aloha Burger.

When I bit into the Deluxe I was surprised to find a thick patty of sumptuous beef that practically melted in my mouth. This burger is juicy and perfectly salted, with nice ripe produce and a soft buttery bun. This burger is a leap above the top of the line burgers at places like Jack in the Box, McDonald’s, and Burger King, easily.

What stood out to me was the signature sauce. The sauce is much less tangy than a typical burger sauce, with that tang replaced by sweet floral notes that are almost honey-like. It adds a savory umami quality to each bite that had me sufficiently addicted by the burger’s end.

With how much I enjoyed the Deluxe, I was pretty amped for the Aloha — but it missed the mark for me. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good, but I think the Deluxe dunks on it. My main issue with the Aloha was the grilled pineapple, which was a bit too thin (and not charred enough) to really stand out, so instead of adding a noticeable fruity tang note, it just sort of made my burger taste a bit off. The bacon was also undercooked to the point that it was chewy. These are easily tweakable ingredients though, so it could just be a case of quality control.