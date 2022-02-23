We’ve all daydreamed about quitting our 9-to-5 corporate jobs to travel the world — why sit at a desk when you can lay on the beach on the other side of the planet? Realistically, few people take that leap. But Kesi Irvin, an Ivy League graduate and former financial analyst, decided to risk everything for a chance to see the world.
Irvin left her job on Wall Street to backpack around the world for one year, which eventually became more than five years. Along the way, she created a blog to document her travels and eventually decided to transform this hobby into a business called Kesi To and Fro. The website teaches other adventurous souls how to sustain long-term travel, inspires people to visit destinations that are less frequented by Western travelers, and shows people how to connect with local experiences and communities abroad.
Sounds cool, right? It is. Check it out. After you read this.
Irvin also runs group trips to less touristed destinations like Uganda, where she’s learned the ins and the country’s tourist hot spot and off-the-beaten-track locales. According to Irvin (and our travel editor, who once lived there), Uganda boasts a mix of outdoor excursions, unforgettable views, delicious and unique foods, and welcoming people sure to create the trip of a lifetime. And she’s sharing them all with us today!
Read on for Irvin’s guide to what to eat, where to play, and where to stay in Uganda!
WHY UGANDA?
I first visited Uganda in 2018, and I didn’t know much about the country. I knew there were gorillas there, but that was it. I was surprised by how green the country was! While driving, my favorite thing was to observe how the orange roads contrasted perfectly with the lush, green surroundings. Uganda is sometimes referred to as the “Switzerland” of Africa, and I understand why.
Another reason I love Uganda is because of the people. I instantly felt welcomed in the country, and it’s easier to immersive myself with others since English is one of the main languages in the country.
Although gorilla trekking and other animal safaris might be the initial draw to the country, there is a lot this country has to offer. (Maybe that’s why I’ve been three times already). It’s a must-visit destination because you can find it all: culture, extreme adventures, the Big 5, and lots of beautiful places that are off the beaten path. I also like that many of the safari companies are Ugandan-owned so that tourism dollars can help directly support local communities.
What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Uganda?
Everyone needs to try a rolex! It’s a simple, quick snack of an egg wrapped in a chapati. You can easily purchase a rolex from a street vendor or a proper restaurant. In terms of activities — I would say gorilla trekking, but that’s not within everyone’s budgets — so I recommend each visitor to go to Jinja since there’s a lot to do there. It’s only three hours from the international airport and less busy than Kampala.
Ugandan town or area that’s best for outdoor adventure activities?
Jinja is the adventure capital of Uganda and one of the best adventure capitals in the world. Jinja is home to the source of the Nile, which has many activities surrounding it. For less adventurous souls, you can take a pleasant sunset cruise down the Nile. If you like things to get a little crazy, you have to go white water rafting. When I went rafting, I swear I saw death for three seconds. It was scary, exhilarating, and awesome. Another great activity is riding an ATV on the outskirts of Jinja. The roads provide some natural bumps, making it very fun.
If you are looking for even more activities, contact Buutu Safaris, a tour agency I always use and trust, and they can ensure you have a great time not only in Jinja but in all of Uganda.
Ugandan city or town with the best food scene?
Kampala, the capital, has the most food options. You can find delicious Indian cuisine in Uganda since a sizable Indian population resides in Uganda. Matoke is a typical side dish in Uganda. It’s not my favorite, and it’s always served in impossible to finish portions. (But rumors say if you eat a lot of Matoke you will get a nice, juicy butt). My favorite local cuisine is ground-nut sauce, which has lots of yummy flavors, and meat cooked choma style.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Chipati is a simple flatbread (similar to roti, marginally thicker than a flour tortilla) served across East Africa. Having spent a lot of time in the region, I find Uganda’s chipati to be best — who knows why… Anyway, it’s a wonderful snack to have on the road, especially served piping hot.
Best way to see the incredible wildlife of Uganda?
This is an easy answer. You have to go gorilla trekking. It’s hands-down the best safari experience you can have. It’s remarkable to get close to mountain gorillas in their natural environment. I’ve gone three times, and I’m even more impressed each time. It’s interesting to observe creates that share 99.8% DNA with humans. Gorilla trekking is expensive, but it’s worth it. The trekking permit directly impacts the local communities and helps support the conservation efforts for the parks and gorillas.
EDITOR’S NOTE: As Kesi mentioned, you can also see the “Big 5” while on safari in Uganda!
What’s the most efficient form of transportation for getting around Uganda?
I recommend hiring a private driver. I would not trust myself on Ugandan roads because some can be very bumpy or have potholes. Also, buses can be cramped and take a long time. Hiring a private driver is the easiest and quickest way to get across the country. Uganda is not the most accessible place to travel solo. It’s cheaper to split costs by traveling in a group. Infrastructure is not the best in Uganda, so it can be hard for some travelers.
Coolest hotel or place to stay in Uganda?
I will name two spots. The first is Arcadia Lodge, which has the most epic view of Lake Bunyonyi. It’s beautiful to wake up there and overlook the different islands on the lake. The second place is Mweya Safari Lodge in Queen Elizabeth National Park. I love staying here because you will see animals up close if you are lucky. The last time I was there, I found a hippo grazing on the property, and it was so cool! Warthogs and meercats are also expected to find on-site.
Best time of year to visit?
I recommend during the dry season in January or February. It’s also dry season during July and August, but there are more tourists.
Anything else you’d like to add about Uganda:
Go and spend your money in Uganda. When I first backpacked in East Africa, most of the other travelers I met were volunteers or missionaries. I want to encourage more people to view countries like Uganda as a place to be a tourist and not as a place to go and volunteer.