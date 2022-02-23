We’ve all daydreamed about quitting our 9-to-5 corporate jobs to travel the world — why sit at a desk when you can lay on the beach on the other side of the planet? Realistically, few people take that leap. But Kesi Irvin, an Ivy League graduate and former financial analyst, decided to risk everything for a chance to see the world. Irvin left her job on Wall Street to backpack around the world for one year, which eventually became more than five years. Along the way, she created a blog to document her travels and eventually decided to transform this hobby into a business called Kesi To and Fro. The website teaches other adventurous souls how to sustain long-term travel, inspires people to visit destinations that are less frequented by Western travelers, and shows people how to connect with local experiences and communities abroad. Sounds cool, right? It is. Check it out. After you read this. Irvin also runs group trips to less touristed destinations like Uganda, where she’s learned the ins and the country’s tourist hot spot and off-the-beaten-track locales. According to Irvin (and our travel editor, who once lived there), Uganda boasts a mix of outdoor excursions, unforgettable views, delicious and unique foods, and welcoming people sure to create the trip of a lifetime. And she’s sharing them all with us today! Read on for Irvin’s guide to what to eat, where to play, and where to stay in Uganda!

WHY UGANDA? I first visited Uganda in 2018, and I didn’t know much about the country. I knew there were gorillas there, but that was it. I was surprised by how green the country was! While driving, my favorite thing was to observe how the orange roads contrasted perfectly with the lush, green surroundings. Uganda is sometimes referred to as the “Switzerland” of Africa, and I understand why. Another reason I love Uganda is because of the people. I instantly felt welcomed in the country, and it’s easier to immersive myself with others since English is one of the main languages in the country. Although gorilla trekking and other animal safaris might be the initial draw to the country, there is a lot this country has to offer. (Maybe that’s why I’ve been three times already). It’s a must-visit destination because you can find it all: culture, extreme adventures, the Big 5, and lots of beautiful places that are off the beaten path. I also like that many of the safari companies are Ugandan-owned so that tourism dollars can help directly support local communities. What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Uganda? Everyone needs to try a rolex! It’s a simple, quick snack of an egg wrapped in a chapati. You can easily purchase a rolex from a street vendor or a proper restaurant. In terms of activities — I would say gorilla trekking, but that’s not within everyone’s budgets — so I recommend each visitor to go to Jinja since there’s a lot to do there. It’s only three hours from the international airport and less busy than Kampala. Ugandan town or area that’s best for outdoor adventure activities? Jinja is the adventure capital of Uganda and one of the best adventure capitals in the world. Jinja is home to the source of the Nile, which has many activities surrounding it. For less adventurous souls, you can take a pleasant sunset cruise down the Nile. If you like things to get a little crazy, you have to go white water rafting. When I went rafting, I swear I saw death for three seconds. It was scary, exhilarating, and awesome. Another great activity is riding an ATV on the outskirts of Jinja. The roads provide some natural bumps, making it very fun.