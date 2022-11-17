Scenes And Photos From Mayan Warrior’s Wild LA Takeover

Flame Technician, Servo Driving System Operator; Architectural, Industrial, and Laser Designer. No, this isn’t Sci-Fi, these are actually some of the high-tech roles necessary to assemble the jaw-dropping, immersive festival experience that is Mayan Warrior. And on October 29th, Exposition Park, Los Angeles was seized by the collective’s good vibes — engineered to perfection.

Starting from a trippy Art Car wandering the dusty celebrations of Burning Man, Mayan Warrior has ascended into an elite touring brand with a mission to showcase the pinnacle of contemporary Mexican electronic art. Brought together by a tight collaboration between top craftsmen, engineers, and musicians hailing from Mexico City, these events feature some of the most advanced lasers and cutting-edge sound technologies, all programmed to rocket audiences off to cloud nine.

To celebrate ten memorable years, Mayan Warrior set out on an anniversary tour that has seen sold out crowds in Austin, New York City, and now Los Angeles. Thrown in partnership with LA-based promoter collective, StrangerThan, the LA Halloween event featured acclaimed artists such as Lee Burridge, Adriatique, Jan Blomqvist, and Red Axes, as well as in-crowd performers, art installations, and a frenzy of costumes.

Check out what went down below!