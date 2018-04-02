For many of us, attending college felt like life was opening up for the first time. Suddenly, anything was possible. It was on. That’s how it went down for Yu Ling Wu. Her experience was like a whole hallway full of doors unlocking, with potential waiting behind each one.

Back in high school, Wu remembers hearing someone say that “the farther you go, the faster you grow.” That axiom rung true for her immediately. She set her sights on New York City — a long way from her San Francisco home. Her ticket to New York was acceptance into The New School, a university in Greenwich Village.

What drew Yu Ling Wu to The New School was the promise of an open world of study with just enough rigidity to help her grow intellectually. She longed for a academic freedom, where the only thing holding her back creatively and academically was her imagination.

“I needed somewhere that was going to challenge me,” Wu says. “A place that was going to overwhelm me. I needed a place that was going to kick my ass.”

Wu enrolled at The New School with a desire to walk a path less traveled, and that’s exactly what she did. At The New School, she was allowed to build her own academic experience, based on her interest in life, the arts, and performance. It was a bit like following a recipe in the kitchen — Wu was able to take known ingredients and meld them into something wholly unique.