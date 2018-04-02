This Student Is Using Her Unique College Experience To Empower Others

#Politics
Presented By
The New School

For many of us, attending college felt like life was opening up for the first time. Suddenly, anything was possible. It was on. That’s how it went down for Yu Ling Wu. Her experience was like a whole hallway full of doors unlocking, with potential waiting behind each one.

Back in high school, Wu remembers hearing someone say that “the farther you go, the faster you grow.” That axiom rung true for her immediately. She set her sights on New York City — a long way from her San Francisco home. Her ticket to New York was acceptance into The New School, a university in Greenwich Village.

What drew Yu Ling Wu to The New School was the promise of an open world of study with just enough rigidity to help her grow intellectually. She longed for a academic freedom, where the only thing holding her back creatively and academically was her imagination.

“I needed somewhere that was going to challenge me,” Wu says. “A place that was going to overwhelm me. I needed a place that was going to kick my ass.”

Wu enrolled at The New School with a desire to walk a path less traveled, and that’s exactly what she did. At The New School, she was allowed to build her own academic experience, based on her interest in life, the arts, and performance. It was a bit like following a recipe in the kitchen — Wu was able to take known ingredients and meld them into something wholly unique.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSCOLLEGEeducationlifeNew SchoolPoliticsschool

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP