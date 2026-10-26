Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a series that puts emerging creatives in the passenger seat of the All-Electric C-HR. Joining the creatives in the driver’s seat is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium, ready to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts.

One episode follows melodic bass and trap DJ and producer St. Mary, and she left the ride with tips on getting to the Next Gear: how to balance music, shows, and socials, and how to develop a voice (or sound) that is truly your own.

“It was so cool to get advice from Illenium because he’s been one of my favorite artists… I’ve always looked up to him, and so getting this advice felt really motivating and made me feel like everything that I set my mind to, I can just make happen. My biggest dream is to make people feel seen and make people feel like they’re home when they listen to my music, the same way that I have always felt through Illenium’s music. Getting this advice has honestly been a game changer for me. And I just can’t wait to see where this takes us.” — St. Mary

We went through the entire drive and pulled out every piece of advice worth writing down for this editorial, presented in partnership with Toyota: on protecting your time, on where a sound comes from, on when to rest, and on what it really takes to get somewhere. Here’s everything St. Mary came away with, from someone who’s already shifted into the Next Gear.