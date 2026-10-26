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Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a new series that puts emerging creatives on a ride-along in the All-Electric C-HR. Joining our emerging artists is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts. Stephen Bramucci, UPROXX’s creative director, dreamed up the series and was on site during filming with DJ and producer St. Mary, stylist and designer Toreno Winn, singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane, and the series’ mentor, Illenium. The concept started with a question Bramucci kept coming back to: what’s the single most valuable thing you can hand a young creative? His answer was wisdom, which is why we put three rising artists in the All-Electric C-HR with someone who has it. For our final workbook, we built it out of what he saw from the creative director’s seat — the patterns that showed up in every drive. It’s shorter than the others, and it’s full of actionable advice and creative practices you can run on whatever you’re making right now. This workbook does not assume you tour, have a team, or have anything out. But if you’re a creator in any field, these tools will help you take things to The Next Gear.

SECTION 1 — THE RESOURCE YOU ACTUALLY NEED “It started with the idea of what is the most valuable resource a young creative can possibly have? The only thing more valuable than money is wisdom — and wisdom can help them make exponentially more, and support their careers exponentially more… Everyone made every second of the time they had with Illenium their own. Their own shift in the front seat.” — Stephen Bramucci WORKSHEET 1.1 — WHAT MONEY CAN’T BUY List what you’re currently stuck on. For each one, mark whether money would solve it. The rows where it wouldn’t are the ones you need someone else’s experience for. What I'm stuck on Would money fix it? (Y/N) Who already knows this Have I asked? (Y/N) The row I'd want to give an hour to The question I'd open with What I'd bring to show them What I'd want to ask them about themselves The smallest version of that access I could get this month — an email, a DM, a call, a comment

SECTION 2 — THE THREE CARES “What really moves the needle for any artist is a balance of sincere care for your craft, care and high regard for your audience, and care for your own POV and your own vision.” — Stephen Bramucci WORKSHEET 2.1 — SCORE THE THREE Score each one 1 to 5 based on the last month. A score only counts if you can name something you actually did. The care What I did in the last month that proves it 1–5 Craft Audience My own POV The one that scored lowest, and why What happens if nothing changes for another year One change this week that improves it

WORKSHEET 2.2 — YOUR OWN PRISM “Illenium never tried to share anything that was beyond him. He shared things as he sees them through his personal POV and prism, and hoped our three emerging talents would find resonance in it. I think they all really did.” — Stephen Bramucci List the things you get asked about or speak on. For each one, mark whether you’ve actually lived it, and write the part that’s only yours to say. The topic Have I lived this? (Y/N) The part that's only mine to say The advice I repeat that isn't mine — I just heard it somewhere Where I've been performing expertise I don't have The part that's only mine to say SECTION 3 — THE NEXT CHAMBER “Illenium told stories throughout the day about how he always had to believe in himself very much first and foremost, and how he magnetized to people who believed in him, and how he has stuck with them in the years since.” — Stephen Bramucci

WORKSHEET 3.1 — THE BELIEF THAT COMES FIRST The order matters. Answer the first question before the ones about other people. What I believe about my work that I can't prove yet What would have to happen for me to stop believing it Who already believes it, and how they found me What I've done to keep the people who backed me early WORKSHEET 3.2 — THE GOALS LEDGER “These are people who have clear goals, who feel like they understand their mission.” — Stephen Bramucci Write down every goal you’re carrying and every goal you’ve dropped. Date each one. Dropped goals belong here too — some were dropped for good reasons, some were dropped during a bad month and never picked back up.

The goal When I set it Live or dropped? What's moved on it, or why I dropped it The goal I talk about the most and move on the least The goal on this list that's actually somebody else's The dropped one I'm bringing back, and the first move I'll make on it The dropped one I'm letting go on purpose, in writing, so it stops taking up space