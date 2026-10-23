Toyota and UPROXX are back on the road for The Next Gear, our series that puts emerging creatives in the New All-Electric Toyota C-HR with Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium to talk creativity, big dreams, and playing the long game. Riding shotgun for the second episode: singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane.

Throughout the episode, the pair went deep on the come-up: how to tell a good song from one that’s so good “you have to put it out” (short answer: trusted ears and time away), how to make social media work on your own terms, and how to build a team you can trust, though Illenium was crystal clear about who’s driving. “At the end of the day, you’re in charge… No one’s gonna work harder than you.” Bars!

The pair also touched on the importance of balancing the obligation an artist has to their fans and their craft.

“I was of the mindset in the beginning of my career to get in front of as many people as humanly possible,” says Illenium. “There is a time when you need to cut back on that and focus on your stuff.” That shift helped Illenium truly take his live show to the next gear.

Check out the full episode above, and stay locked here for the next ride. This editorial is presented in partnership with Toyota.