I’m not sure who was asking for Jack in the Box to drop new Red Bull Energy-enhanced beverages, but… they’re doing it. Well, who are we to complain? The only good thing to come out of the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine (that crazy fountain machine that allows you to select 99+ different flavor variations) is that it allows you to have interesting flavor infusions that the big brands have never thought to give us like Vanilla Sprite or Cherry Root Beer. And yet Jack in the Box seems to be the only fast food chain taking advantage of this newfound flexibility, offering up curated flavor combinations every few months.

The latest offering is the aforementioned Red Bull infusions, which include two flavor variations, Red Daze and Berry Purple Daze, consisting of a mix of fruit flavors and your choice of classic or sugar-free Red Bull. Nothing says lunchtime like some greasy food and a caffeine and taurine-boosted beverage that’ll get your heart pumping! But before you get all amped up on Jack in the Box, you’re probably wondering if these new infusions — which are available at Jack in the Box restaurants nationwide for a limited time — are any good?

We’re here to find out by subjecting our mind and body to the new drinks. Let’s get wild!