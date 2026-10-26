Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a series that puts emerging creatives in the passenger seat of the All-Electric C-HR, a vehicle ideal for tech-savvy creatives who care about cutting-edge features, convenience and innovation.

Joining the emerging creatives is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium, who served as a mentor for “Next Gen Ideators,” like DJ and producer St. Mary, LA stylist and designer Toreno Winn, and singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane — three young creatives all at different points in their careers with big ideas.

Across four testimonials and five creative workbooks, presented in partnership with Toyota, we’ve laid out all the career advice, tools, and strategies for burgeoning creatives who want to take their careers into The Next Gear. For our final testimonial, we pulled quotes from each of our Next Gen Ideators about what a vehicle means to them at this current era of their career.

Let’s dive in.

St. Mary: “At this point in my career, my car is pretty much everything to me. From listening to demos and testing out my mixes… it’s really important for me to be in a space that has really good sound and connects very easily to Bluetooth. I also travel a lot lately for shows, and oftentimes I have to drive to the airport or drive to stores to pick out outfits.”

St. Mary: “It’s really cool to be in a space that feels really comfortable and very much me. Even lately with doing music video shoots and doing photo shoots for press photos, I just love driving in my car and scouting locations with friends and the production crew that I’m with.”