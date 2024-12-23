It’s easier than ever to travel to one of the happiest countries in the world thanks to direct flights from New York City to Gothenburg, Sweden on SAS for as low as $600 roundtrip. After experiencing Sweden’s second-largest city, grab a rental car and head two hours northwest to West Sweden for a memorable stay at Swedish Country Living. The hermitage is encircled by nature and is near the summer country house of the proprietors, husband-and-wife duo David and Marie Naraine. The eco-friendly property doesn’t offer WiFi. You can live a few days without the internet, we promise. You’ll truly be able to unplug — not just from your smartphone but electricity too. Don’t worry, the cabins are equipped with solar-powered lights and cozy fireplaces. You’ll be surrounded by nature and won’t miss aimlessly scrolling on TikTok. I spent a blissful overnight stay at the waterfront respite and loved seeping in wellness. Read my full review below. WHY IT’S AWESOME Tucked along the shores of Sweden’s largest lake, Vänern Vänern, Swedish Country Living is set in a rural landscape surrounded by lush forests in the Dasland countryside. The peaceful organic enclave is truly off-the-grid, allowing guests to soak up a wholesome nature experience. As there are only a few guest rooms it’s likely you may be the only visitor on-site, in addition to the grazing farm animals that roam freely feeding on grass to support the regenerative farming technique of concentrated grazing pressure to improve the soil’s defense against dehydration or flooding. The entire farm is certified organic by KRAV, a regional organization certification for animal health and toxic-free farming. The sheep manure is used to fertilize a veggie patch. Beyond furry friends, the community toilets have a urine separation system to preserve urine which is diluted and used on the farm. Compost from feces is upcycled for soil and food waste is fed to the farm animals. The cabin’s walls are insulated with sheep wool which is fireproof and soundproof. IN HOUSE FOOD + DRINK When I first heard that Swedish Country Living doesn’t have an on-site restaurant but instead boasts an organic permaculture vegetable garden featuring some rare hyperlocal heirloom species I was stoked — until I learned that I had to cook my own dinner. I was worried about how I’d whip up a delicious meal without wifi to search for recipes. Despite considering myself a decent home cook, I had no idea what ingredients, herbs, and spices would be available. Not to fret, David happily strolled through the garden with me showing me which produce was ready to harvest, and as we walked down to the river to pick wild herbs that were bursting with flavor he gave me tips for dishes I could make in the fully equipped outdoor kitchen. Meat-based eaters can choose to grill lamb from the farm or add an egg to their dishes from the property’s free-grazing muscovy ducks or hens.

Breakfast is prepared for you and served in the beautiful Orangery – a sunroom that serves as a living garden for tomato vines. Non-alcoholic drinks are included. Alcohol isn’t available for purchase so be sure to bring your own supply of wine, beer, or booze. With advance notice Swedish Country Living was graciously able to accommodate my dietary restrictions. I’m vegan and gluten-free due to preferences and allergies. My food restrictions weren’t an issue at all, but unfortunately, I didn’t get to use the outdoor wood-fired pizza oven. AMENITIES The idea is not to do much when you’re at Swedish Country Living. Want to sleep in? Go for it. Early riser? You’ll love the serene silence and morning dew that sweeps the countryside as the first rays of sunlight hit the landscape. Just don’t miss a soak in the outdoor bathtub which is especially magical at sunset and into the evening under the stars. Partake in the Scandi tradition of breaking a sweat in a sauna followed by taking a dip in the cool water of the river. The infrared sauna is small and if there are other guests, particularly Scandinavians, be prepared that it’s common to be nude in a sauna. Go with the tradition or bring a towel from your room. Amenities: Floating fireplaces

Onsite herb garden

Candle lighting

Included breakfast

Complimentary kayaks and canoes

Outdoor bathtub

Infrared sauna

River swimming ROOM TYPES The architect-designed accommodation features an array of different styled cabins including an A-frame, a slate house, and a hermitage house. All were built with sustainable locally sourced recycled materials such as wood from the surrounding forest and insulation from the on-site sheep’s wool. There’s no electricity so solar-powered lights are utilized in the room and fireplaces provide warmth. All the guest houses have an outdoor seating area with a fireplace perfect for stargazing into the dark sky or enjoying an early cup of French press coffee in the morning. The Hermitage house was the first to be built. The OG accommodation is a tiny house for two forest nymphs, I mean travelers. But really, it looks like it has grown right out of the forest due to the living roof with Orpine and wild strawberries that attract local birds. The guest houses appear rustic from the outside but the interior decoration fully embodies the iconic Scandi sleek style which isn’t surprising as the owners used to helm their own fashion company and have a well-trained eye for design. I stayed in the surprisingly spacious two-story A-frame Hermitage Cabin with an interior lined with birch and aspen wood and a space-defying floating fireplace. The aptly named Slate House Hermitage is covered in 4,000 re-used tile slates from the 1800s and looks like something out of a fairytale. It’s full of soft natural light from seven massive windows that provide vistas of the eco oasis it’s perched upon. BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK You don’t have to venture off-site to be surrounded by nature. Take complimentary kayaks or canoes out on the river and go around the nearby Björkön Island. The trip takes about an hour and you’ll glide past the remains of a shipyard from the 1700s and the Swedish Pavilion from the 1189 World Exhibition in Paris. There are also many nearby nature trails to be enjoyed. Head out on foot for rural hikes or borrow a complimentary bicycle. THE BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN AN HOURS DRIVE