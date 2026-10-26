Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a series that puts emerging creatives in the passenger seat of the All-Electric C-HR to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts. Across three episodes, Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium served as a mentor, riding with melodic bass and trap DJ and producer St. Mary, LA stylist and designer Toreno Winn, and singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane — three artists at three different points in their careers, with three very different sets of questions.

For this editorial, presented in partnership with Toyota, we went through all three conversations and pulled out the strongest advice from each — on the work itself, on putting it into the world, on the people who listen, and on what it actually takes to last.

Here’s all the advice Illenium had for getting to the Next Gear.

On the work itself