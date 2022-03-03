As a passionate Kansas City native, there’s no one better than Sartinto to give us a local-approved travel guide. She’s sharing the best places to stay, party, and explore for an epic trip to Kansas City below.

“We are grateful to Kansas City for treating our band with love and support,” says The Greeting Committee’s front-woman and vocalist Addie Sartino. “We look forward to reuniting with y’all at Uptown Theater on Saturday, April 9th.”

Kansas City, Missouri, is having a moment. This hotbed of American barbecue is home to lively bars, picnic-worthy public parks, unique hotels, must-visit museums, and an eclectic music scene. One of the area’s own local bands, The Greeting Committee , has taken their KC roots to new heights with the release of their new single “ Sort Of Stranger ” and their upcoming headline tour , which will feature a hometown show in KC.

WHY KANSAS CITY?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit KC (@visitkc)

Kansas City is a must-visit destination because it’s a hidden gem. I love how welcoming everyone is, all eager to show you why we’re the place you’ve been missing. Visitors are bound to be pleasantly surprised, making KC the underdog everybody roots for.

What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Kansas City?

Every first-time visitor in Kansas City should start their morning at Messenger Coffee on Grand Boulevard. As touring musicians, we go to many coffee shops across the country. Messenger Coffee has a unique quality to it as it holds three floors and a rooftop to explore. Grab some Ibis Bakery bread, a coffee, and soak in your surroundings.

Three must-stop locations for an epic Kansas City bar crawl?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom’s Town Distilling Co. (@toms_town)

Kansas City is filled with great bars and frequent bar crawls. The first stop I recommend making on your KC bar tour is Tom’s Town, a Pendergast 1920s-themed bar and distillery. Once you’re done at Tom’s, head down the street to The Green Lady Lounge for some live jazz. Finish the night off at Lucky Boys, a West Bottoms dive bar, for a round of pool and some food to satisfy all the drinking.

Best place to spend an afternoon outdoors?

Located near The Plaza, Loose Park extends far and wide. Take a walk around the pond, explore the rose garden, play a round of tennis, climb the jungle gym, or simply lay in the wide-open grass. Loose Park is my favorite as everyone always seems happy to be there. Bring a pack of your favorite Boulevard beer and relax.

Coolest hotel or place to stay?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Hotel Kansas City (@crossroadshotelkc)

Crossroads Hotel is by far the spot to be when staying in Kansas City. In the heart of everything, Crossroads is stylish, accommodating, and always pushing the envelope with unique ways to enhance your stay. Get a drink at the downstairs bar or on the rooftop for an amazing view. Grab some Lulu’s Noodles across the street or hop a street over to snag a table at Michael Smith’s Farina.

What do you think surprises people the most when visiting Kansas City?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit KC (@visitkc)

I believe people are most surprised when visiting Kansas City by how much there is to do. While it is a small city, it’s a small city filled with life and liveliness. Whether it’s the middle of the day at Westwood Park or approaching midnight at Missie B’s, you’re in good company.

Best time of year to visit?

In my opinion, September or October are the best months to visit Kansas City. The weather is warm but not uncomfortable. The streets are lively with First Friday’s street art fair, nearly every venue has a show, outdoor and indoor seating are enjoyable for dining, and it’s the perfect setting to walk around the Nelson-Atkins Art Museum.