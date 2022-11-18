Get A Taste Of Seismic Dance’s Austin Event With These Wild Photos

Austin, Texas has a long history as an epicenter of live music — even earning the title “Live Music Capital Of The World.” From old german waltzes to pioneering jazz to swing to rock… Austin has always been a place to enjoy great music in warm weather with even warmer energy. It only makes sense that modern electronic music has also been welcomed into the city. And that was definitely the case last weekend when The Concourse Project hosted what’s become the South’s most eagerly anticipated boutique house and techno music festival, Seismic Dance Event.

At Seismic, each of the venue’s three stages, “Volcano, Tsunami, and Frequency” showcased a unique theme, production, and sound element– giving festival-goers a wide variety of options to choose from. Altogether, the immersive weekend was packed with nonstop music, art installations, food trucks, and dancing.

Like the stage names indicate, Seismic provided an eruption of world-moving musicians flooding the lineup. Some marquee performers included: Deutsche duo Ame, Jamie xx, LA star Shiba San, Italian tech vet Sam Paganini, Nala, Avision, Fatboy Slim, and many more. Also, shoutout to performers like LP Giobbi, a music queen whose local connection to Austin demonstrates the diversity of backgrounds that were on full display under the Texas high moon.

Check out the photos of the de facto Lollapalooza/Coachella of the South and mark it in the calendars for next year!