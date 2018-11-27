Check These Flight Deals On One Of The Cheapest Days To Book Tickets

Getty Image

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have all come and gone this year. But the sales aren’t over just yet. The airline industry is starting to set itself apart from the melee by extending their own discounts out through Travel Tuesday.

According to app and travel aggregator Hopper, today will see an average of 20-percent off of all domestic and international routes with some routes up to 50-percent off. This largely boils down to airlines extending their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. So, today’s the day if you want to buy yourself that cheap flight for what will likely be the best price all year.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

SAVE $1,000 ON PREMIUM ECONOMY (AND BUSINESS) ON CATHAY PACIFIC

Cathay Pacific is offering great prices on flights from the U.S. to East Asia all day today. Their biggest win, however, is a deal that’ll net you $1,000 off all premium economy and business class bookings.

With that much off, the lap of luxury is suddenly very affordable. Use promo code “HOLIDAY” at check out.