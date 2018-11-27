Check These Flight Deals On One Of The Cheapest Days To Book Tickets

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have all come and gone this year. But the sales aren’t over just yet. The airline industry is starting to set itself apart from the melee by extending their own discounts out through Travel Tuesday.
According to app and travel aggregator Hopper, today will see an average of 20-percent off of all domestic and international routes with some routes up to 50-percent off. This largely boils down to airlines extending their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. So, today’s the day if you want to buy yourself that cheap flight for what will likely be the best price all year.
Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!
SAVE $1,000 ON PREMIUM ECONOMY (AND BUSINESS) ON CATHAY PACIFIC
View this post on Instagram
Where would you go to find some peace of mind? Visit the world’s second largest, outdoor, bronze #Buddha statue located on a peak on Lantau Island, Hong Kong. Apart from offering stunning views, the #statue is actually made up of 202 bronze pieces. Among these, one special feature stands out: A carved bell that was designed to ring every seven minutes, 108 times a day, symbolising the release of 108 kinds of human troubles. 想尋找心靈平靜，你會去甚麼地方？ 座落於大嶼山的世界第二大戶外青銅坐佛「天壇大佛」，高26.4米，並由202塊銅片組成。基座中間更懸掛直徑2米的「瑜伽鐘」，每天總共敲打108次。透徹明亮的鐘聲，足以令你煩惱盡消。 Credit: @aleporte #cathaypacific #aviation #airlines #travel #hongkong #lantau
Cathay Pacific is offering great prices on flights from the U.S. to East Asia all day today. Their biggest win, however, is a deal that’ll net you $1,000 off all premium economy and business class bookings.
With that much off, the lap of luxury is suddenly very affordable. Use promo code “HOLIDAY” at check out.
Join The Discussion: Log In With