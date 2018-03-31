Blair Raughley

The number one highlight of the FX Legion opening event, hosted by Uproxx, was the stunning digital art installation at the center of the space. The number two highlight was the fried mac and cheese balls. Both were noticed by nearly every guest, if for drastically different reasons.

But this large-scale installation — created by FX in honor of Legion returning to TV — wasn’t just about food and mind-bending video. As the crowd circulated, sipping blue cocktails, you got the sense they were truly thrilled for their favorite show’s soon-to-arrive second season. Amidst the mingling, DJ Kim Anh spun records infused with a trance edge, adding to the vibe.

In the middle of the event space, held at Goya Studios in Hollywood, was the Legion Chamber, with a digital video installation inside by Milanese artist Marco Brambilla. While the experience wasn’t really a ride, many of the shows fans found it so immersive that they went back through multiple times — studying the deep cut references to the series found within the work.

“Sooo trippy,” one guest was overheard to say as he left the experience. “Even more when you’ve had some of those blue drinks they’re serving.”

“It’s seriously awesome,” his girlfriend muttered, squeezing his hand. “Now where can we get more of those mac and cheese bites?”

The Legion Chamber is open to the public through the weekend. Register here!

Blair Raughley

Blair Raughley

Blair Raughley