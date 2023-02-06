Where To Eat, Drink, Stay, And Explore In The US Virgin Islands

GETTING THERE Being in USVI certainly feels like you are in another country, but, of course, for US travelers, no passport is required. This, no doubt, has been part of the reason for the post-pandemic travel surge. Also, you can’t discount that for most of the country it really isn’t too hard to get to either. I flew in from Denver via Houston and then back through Fort Lauderdale. There are lots of daily flights into St. Thomas through several different airlines. It’s even quicker from the East Coast. It’s also great for remote workers on the East Coast thanks to no time zone change. GETTING AROUND My main objective for traveling to the USVI was to visit Virgin Islands National Park. I also wanted to be able to do as much exploring as I could manage, so I chose to rent a car on St. Thomas. Many people use cabs primarily on the islands, and they are fairly straightforward, usually open air, and servicing multiple people at once for a flat fee. Think of them as minibusses really. There is a passenger and car ferry from St. Thomas to St. John that is centrally located in Red Hook and easy to utilize. I took the car ferry to St. John (for a $65 cash-only fee) and had the freedom I wanted to explore both islands. Many people also rent a car (generally a Jeep) once they reach St. John. Be careful if you want to rent and drive on more than one island as not all rental companies allow this. WHERE TO EAT The United States bought the islands from Denmark back in 1917; and as such, the US Virgin Islands are decidedly diverse. The culture reflects the many groups who have inhabited the islands in the past, and the food reflects this diversity. I was excited about some fresh seafood and Caribbean flavors, and I wasn’t disappointed. I can’t say that I had one bad meal throughout the entire trip.

A standout — and fancier option — was Sunset Grille at Secret Harbour. The atmosphere was incredible while watching the sunset over the water and the food was just as good. It was pricey, but I found myself uttering aloud that this was “the best meal I had ever had” multiple times. I had the daily special, which was a lobster tail stuffed with truffle mac and cheese. Yes, really. I scraped every last morsel from the lobster tail, wondering how so much flavor could possibly be ensconced inside. Look at the menu for Sunset Grille here. Reservations are recommended. Another special occasion dining spot is Oceana on St. Thomas. The gorgeous restaurant overlooks the water in the Frenchtown district and has ambiance to spare. I had the cheese board, bouillabaisse, and of course some champagne. Reservations recommended. Hull Hideaway was one of my favorite finds. Aptly named, I drove down to a random beach, turned around, and unexpectedly found one of my favorite spots on the trip. Just reopened as part of the 5-star Hideaway at Hull Bay property, it had the location, food, and style that I was looking for. The fish tacos were fresh and the atmosphere was the beach bar of my dreams.