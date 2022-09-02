We’re about to head into a long weekend, which means it’s the perfect time to kick back, relax, crack open a cold beer, smoke some fine herb, and just take it easy. It’s a rough and wild world out there, so we all deserve a little rest and relaxation this Labor Day weekend, so go ahead and give yourself permission to not do a single thing you don’t want to do. Even if that means cooking, especially if you’re a fan of The Weeknd and you live in LA. Abel Tesfaye has linked up with Postmates and LA plant-based burger staple Monty’s Good Burger for a special super goth-influenced happy meal that celebrates The Weeknd’s After Hours ’Til Dawn tour.

I guess Postmates and Monty’s couldn’t make the DAWN FM meal work.

The full After Hours Til Dawn menu was curated by The Weeknd and consists of a double Impossible Burger topped with a special black chipotle ketchup, and thick crinkle-cut pickles on a brioche bun with a side of tater tots, radioactive yellow habanero dipping sauce, and lemonade with activated charcoal that gives it an unsettling squid-ink black color. A special oat-based soft serve shake with white chocolate chunks and cherries is also available, but I didn’t get to try that as it would’ve undoubtedly melted in this crazy Los Angeles heatwave.

The meal is only available for pickup via the Postmates app from today until closing time (11:59 pm PT) on Saturday, September 3rd at Monty’s Good Burger in Los Angeles, will cost you $27.99 and comes packaged in a special Happy Meal-esque box. If you visit the Monty’s Good burger location at 8432 West Third Street in Los Angeles you’ll also have the chance to win tickets to the After Hours Til Dawn concert for the night of September 3rd.

As part of this promotion, a donation is being made to the XO Humanitarian Fund, an organization that Tesfaye is a Goodwill Ambassador for.

“For The XO Humanitarian Fund, we thought it would be amazing to be able to donate money to people suffering from hunger through our work with World Food Program USA and have an After Hours late night meal from one of our favorite places in LA,” Said Tesfaye in a press release announcing the meal.

So not only will you be celebrating the Weeknd, your money will be going towards a good cause and you just might score some free tickets to a show. But is the food any good? Here is the verdict.