In the upcoming Alien: Romulus, there is no avoiding it: we will see some aliens. Probably quite a few, and they will be terrifying. But there will also be some fun nods to the original 1979 film, including a particular song that echoes throughout the latest (and final) trailer.

The trailer features a haunting rendition of “You Are My Lucky Star” from 1952 musical-comedy classic Singin’ In The Rain, which has been used in the franchise before. At the end of Alien, Ripley sings the show tune while she preps to take the Xenomorph head on. Rumor has it that the song was the idea of Sigourney Weaver, who played Ripley, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

The song is then used again in the 2014 video game, Alien: Isolation, where Ripley’s daughter Amanda sings the lyrics while aboard another infested spacecraft.

Alien: Romulus takes place between Alien and Aliens and follows a young crew as they stumble upon a deserted spaceship and soon discover that they are not alone.

Director Fede Alvarez told The Hollywood Reporter that even though there are callbacks to the other films in the franchise, non-Alien fans should still be able to enjoy the movie. “It is crafted in that way, and hopefully it works that way for everybody, but it is connected to all of them,” he explained. “I love all of those movies. I didn’t want to omit or ignore any of them when it comes to connections at a story level, character level, technology level and creature level. There’s always connections from Alien to Alien: Covenant.”

So, “You Are My Lucky Star” (which is actually even older than Singin’ In The Rain) connects the first film with the latest film, but the real question here is…will there be another cute space cat on board?? Every movie needs one.



Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16.