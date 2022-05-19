Amy Adams Is Coming For Her Oscar In Marielle Heller’s ‘Nightbitch’

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams is coming for her little gold guy in a film aptly titled Nightbitch, which is exactly what I’ve turned into as a result of Amy Adams never winning an Oscar.

Deadline reports that Searchlight Pictures has secured the rights to distribute Nightbitch from Annapurna. The dark comedy/horror film is based on Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel of the same name. Amy Adams is set to star in Nightbitch with Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) directing. Heller, who directed Oscar-nominated performances from Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, and Tom Hanks, also wrote the adapted screenplay.

Per Deadline, “Nightbitch tells the story of a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine. Bond Group and Annapurna acquired film rights to Yoder’s book back in 2020 and developed the script alongside Heller. It marks a reemergence of Megan Ellison’s reconfigured Annapurna in the marketplace.”

Nightbitch, which will hopefully make us forget about Adams’ involvement in Hillbilly Elegy, is currently in pre-production, with filming set to begin in Los Angeles in September, according to Variety. It will be released on Hulu.

“Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away,” Heller said, per Deadline. “I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago. Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true.”