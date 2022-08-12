A case of mistaken identity could lead to the next Lara Croft.

While appearing on The Tonight Show earlier this week, Emily the Criminal and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza told Jimmy Fallon about director Edgar Wright seeing her on the cover of MovieMaker magazine, and how he mistook her for the Tomb Raider hero. “My friend, Edgar Wright, actually saw that and texted me and said, ‘You’re the new Lara Croft? You’re the new Tomb Raider?’… And I was like, ‘No Edgar, that’s my movie Emily the Criminal. He genuinely thought I was cast as the new Tomb Raider.”

That dream casting hasn’t happened, but there is an opening after it was reported that 2018’s Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander won’t reprise her role as Lara Croft due to some Hollywood “feeding frenzy” shenanigans. Would Plaza be interested?

“Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it,” she told Newsweek. “It was so funny when he texted me that because I didn’t realize how strikingly similar those photos are. Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster, those are very different. But it’s very weird and totally accidental, but I’ll take it.” Plaza loves action movies and doesn’t “discriminate against big movies or small movies. I love all kinds of movies. I would love it if somehow that turned into a real thing, but who knows, I have no idea. That’s an iconic character. She’s the original badass.”

If the Tomb Raider thing doesn’t work out, here’s another idea: let Plaza play Samus, who predates Lara Croft by 10 years, in a Metroid movie.

