If James Cameron get his way (and he usually does), there will be four sequels to 2009’s Avatar, beginning with Avatar: The Way of Water, which finally comes out next week. All that could change, however, depending on “the market,” as he explained to Total Film.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable,” he said, adding, “The question is: how many people give a sh*t now?” The people should give a sh*t: if Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: The Seed Bearer (as it’s rumored to be titled) are hits, Cameron will “go nuts” in Avatar 4.

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better,” he told Collider. “When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films, wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

This, I imagine, is how Cameron pitched the Avatar sequels:

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16.

