Gilbert Gottfried
Movies

Hollywood Is Paying Tribute To Legendary Comedian Gilbert Gottfried After His Passing

by:

Reactions from Hollywood are pouring in after the news of iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried‘s death. With his unforgettable voice, Gottfried was a real comic’s comic on top of being one of the best voice actor’s in the biz (his performance in Aladdin being a big standout). In a surreal moment that Gottfried would’ve appreciated, his death was first announced by Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who famously played George Costanza on the hit sitcom.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” Alexander tweeted. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

After a few confusing moments, the news was confirmed by Gottfried’s family kicking off a wave of tributes for the beloved comedian.

“RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life,” wrote Jon Stewart. “He could leave you gasping for breath… just indescribably unusually hilarious… Damn.”

“Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried!” Bill Burr tweeted. “First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: ‘Jackie do you remember where you were…’ in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks.

“Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny,” wrote Dane Cook. “He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.”

×