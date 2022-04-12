Reactions from Hollywood are pouring in after the news of iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried‘s death. With his unforgettable voice, Gottfried was a real comic’s comic on top of being one of the best voice actor’s in the biz (his performance in Aladdin being a big standout). In a surreal moment that Gottfried would’ve appreciated, his death was first announced by Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander, who famously played George Costanza on the hit sitcom.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

After a few confusing moments, the news was confirmed by Gottfried’s family kicking off a wave of tributes for the beloved comedian.

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. A completely unique comedian and classic voice. Our contemporary connection to Comedy’s Old School. Forever a ‘50s and ‘60s guy. Not too many of us left. Seems like I just did his Sirius/Podcast. Will always be the legendary example of making miserable fun. https://t.co/7YFsZYxGj3 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 12, 2022

Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. Thank you for the best Cameo ever. pic.twitter.com/HecrMUM7N2 — Evan Dickson (@EvanDickson) April 12, 2022

the funniest person I've ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried pic.twitter.com/pEAL8QR5pH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 12, 2022

Heartbroken to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried A legendary voice of my childhood Thank you @RealGilbert ❤️

Ive watched Aladdin 1,000,000 times pic.twitter.com/WT5yHsswQh — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years. As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me. He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them pic.twitter.com/Egzyzygudd — manny (@mannyfidel) April 12, 2022

I can't believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. You were a legend. (Also, amazing on Cameo.) — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 12, 2022

Did anyone – could anyone, ever – tell the aristocrats joke better than Gilbert Gottfried? — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 12, 2022

Well, that sucks. RIP Gilbert Gottfried pic.twitter.com/vR1q3kbr0W — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) April 12, 2022

The section of The Aristocrats documentary where other comics rave about Gilbert Gottfried's performance of the joke — and how he told it only as a response to bombing with a 9/11 joke only weeks later — at the Hugh Hefner roast is remarkable. RIP. https://t.co/RHQaorhwI8 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 12, 2022

GILBERT GOTTFRIED YOU MAKE ME LAUGH EVERYTIME I SEE YOU. THE COMEDY WORLD BROKEN BECAUSE YOU CARE SO MUCH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/841H0pTB3I — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 12, 2022

I've spent many years extolling the fact that USA UP ALL NIGHT was my gateway into this weird world of film that would become my career. As such, I mark the passing of the singular presence that was Gilbert Gottfried with gratitude and nostalgia. Thanks for the movies. pic.twitter.com/mYTsC8UDGS — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) April 12, 2022

Damn! RIP Gilbert Gottfried! — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/fqTdJdAokV — Diana “Darcy the Mail Girl” Prince (@kinky_horror) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022

