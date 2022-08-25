You Might Not Want To Watch This Trailer For ‘Goodnight Mommy’

Back in 2015, the Austrian psychological horror film Ich Seh Ich Seh (Goodnight Mommy) made a sizable impact because its trailer went viral. Even Austria didn’t care about the film until then, but when people started calling it the “scariest trailer of all time,” the entire world took notice. To be fair, it’s an incredible film, and its trailer was built from whispering twins, strange masks, a cockroach placed on their mother’s face, and a whole lot of atmosphere.

Now that the long-gestating American remake is heading to Amazon Prime September 16th, it’s gotten a very Americanized trailer which shows just about everything.

A non-spoilery synopsis would point out that the new Goodnight Mommy stars Naomi Watts as a woman who returns to an isolated home after having facial reconstructive surgery, but her twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) begin to suspect that she’s not actually their mother. The remake was written by Kyle Warren, in what will be his first feature film produced, and directed by Matt Sobel, who won decent acclaim for the tense family drama Take Me To The River.

The trailer for the new version is also undeniably creepy, even as it flashes some clear third act sequences. Watts dancing sensually in a full face of specialty gauze is its own special brand of unsettling, and it arrives just in time for Halloween costume planning time. Where can we get gauze in bulk?