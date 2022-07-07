Looking to fill The Righteous Gemstones-sized hole in your heart? Then you should check out the trailer for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.. The mockumentary from writer and director Adamma Ebo stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown as the leaders of a mega-church who try to regain what they’ve lost following a scandal.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was one of the 10 best movies we saw at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. “Honestly, I can’t say enough about Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. These are both remarkable performances that thread that line between over-the-top and pitiful, with a touch of empathy,” critic Mike Ryan raved in his review.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs – the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. hits theaters and Peacock on September 2.