Ivan Reitman, the legendary director behind such comedy classics as Ghostbusters, Stripes, and National Lampoon’s Animal House has died at age 75. According to a statement from his family, Reitman passed away peacefully at his home in California on Saturday. Via PEOPLE:

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” said his children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

News of Reitman’s death broke just as Super Bowl LVI was wrapping up, but that that didn’t stop an outpouring of love from Hollywood from pouring in.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman,” wrote Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson. “Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP”

“I’m in absolute shock,” wrote Ghostbusters: Answer the Call director Paul Feig. “I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

“Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert,” wrote famed comedy director Judd Apatow. “The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend.”

You can see reactions Reitman’s passing below:

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP ❤️ — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 14, 2022

Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie. He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (“Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad”) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) February 14, 2022

We *just* interviewed Ivan Reitman 😭😭😭 Like, I was on an actual call with him, we were interviewing him about Ghostbusters: Afterlife 😭😭😭 He truly passed the Proton Pack to Jason ❤️ RIP pic.twitter.com/4QphQaMgP6 — Lauren ✨ Galaxy (@LaurenGallaway) February 14, 2022

A legend. The number of great movies he made is absurd. RIP. https://t.co/1d1tWCdrcb — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2022

Shout out to Ivan Reitman who, before making his own mark as a director, produced David Cronenberg’s first two commercially released feature films (SHIVERS and RABID). Horror is forever indebted to him for those bold early swings. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) February 14, 2022

Just learned of the death of #IvanReitman. Deeply saddened. A fellow Toronto native, he truly redefined film comedy. I’m forever grateful to him for letting me stand on the shoulders of another comedy giant, #HaroldRamis, as the animated Egon in #TheRealGhostbusters. RIP, sir. — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) February 14, 2022

no director made me laugh harder with seemingly throw away bits that were anything but… RIP Ivan Reitman!! after spending the 80's answering ANY phone with GHOSTBUSTERS, WHADAYAWANT? my best friend and I spent the next ten years throwing this line into any conversation. pic.twitter.com/tfHK1VrRdp — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) February 14, 2022

IVAN REITMAN I LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA YOU ARE THE BEST EVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 14, 2022

