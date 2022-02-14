Ivan Reitman
Legendary ‘Ghostbusters’ And ‘Stripes’ Director Ivan Reitman Is Being Remembered By Hollywood After His Death At Age 75

Ivan Reitman, the legendary director behind such comedy classics as Ghostbusters, Stripes, and National Lampoon’s Animal House has died at age 75. According to a statement from his family, Reitman passed away peacefully at his home in California on Saturday. Via PEOPLE:

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” said his children, Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman, in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

News of Reitman’s death broke just as Super Bowl LVI was wrapping up, but that that didn’t stop an outpouring of love from Hollywood from pouring in.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman,” wrote Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson. “Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP”

“I’m in absolute shock,” wrote Ghostbusters: Answer the Call director Paul Feig. “I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly.”

“Opening night of Ghostbusters at UA Plainview was like a rock concert,” wrote famed comedy director Judd Apatow. “The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend.”

You can see reactions Reitman’s passing below:

(Via PEOPLE)

