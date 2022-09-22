You may or may not be familiar with the story of Buzzy, an animatronic at the popular theme park Walt Disney World. He was the small but mightily leader of Cranium Command, a 1990s-era attraction where you would go inside the human body and see what goes on in there (this was before Disney stopped investing in “educational” attractions and instead decided that Guardians of the Galaxy would be more popular).

Buzzy was a cute little bug-like guy who wore a funky aviator costume and was loved by parents and kids alike. The ride shut down in 2004 and was abandoned for many years, with kids sneaking in to steal various artifacts and costumes… until Buzzy’s lifeless carcass was stolen. Not only was Buzzy stolen, but he was sold for parts! The poor robot! His remains was never found, and the culprits never came forward.

If you have not heard of this story, congrats! You are normal. For those of us who have been anxiously awaiting news of Buzzy’s return, there might be some answers coming soon.

Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine will be producing Stolen Kingdom, a documentary following various accounts of wrongdoing and debauchery at Walt Disney World Resort, including what happened to beloved lad Buzzy. Joshua Bailey and Sam Fraser will be directing the project, which will be their first time directing.

“Josh and Sam somehow found me and introduced me to this story I found so compelling. I was inspired by not only this story, but by these young filmmakers,” Tremaine said. “Having been a part of some Disneyland misbehavior, I’m excited to be involved in this.”

It’s unclear if Disney will be involved in the doc, though they historically do not love to acknowledge Disney-adjacent projects. Maybe we can finally solve the mystery and let Buzzy rest in peace.

(Via Deadline)