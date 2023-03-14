If you’re a John Wick fan living in Japan, I have good and bad news. Let’s do the bad news first: you won’t be able to see John Wick: Chapter 4 (which rules) until the fall, probably September. It’s unfair, I know, considering everyone else gets to enjoy Keanu Reeves fighting Donnie Yen as soon as later this month. But here’s the good news: if you hang out in a hotel bar in Tokyo, you might see Reeves discussing the future of John Wick over whiskey.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski recently did an interview with the Hollywood Reporter where he was asked about whether he and Reeves have considered making more John Wick movies. “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute,” he said. Stahelski added that the John Wick films, “for some weird reason,” always have “the latest release date in Japan… If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September.”

Once press tour obligations are over, “Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins,” Stahelski said. “If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

You can book a reservation at the Imperial Hotel for September here, in case you have any good John Wick story ideas. “This time, John Wick kills bad guys with his sidekick, a talking cat.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)