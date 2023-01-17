It’s not often when the third movie is the best movie in a trilogy. I spent 10 minutes trying to think of an example, and the finest I could come with is The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Or maybe A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. The point is, trilogy cappers are tough, but Mia Goth believes MaXXXine, the third installment of Ti West’s X trilogy after X and Pearl, will be more The Godfather Part II than The Godfather Part III.

“It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going be the best movie of the three,” the actress told Variety when asked if there’s anything she could tease about the Los Angeles in the 1980s-set film. “We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again… We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited.”

Goth (who deserves an Oscar nomination for her performance in Pearl) called MaXXXine the “biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.” Wilder than feeding a corpse to an alligator and having sex with a scarecrow? Look out, LA!

MaXXXine does not currently have a release date.

