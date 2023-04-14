Carrying the mother-daughter feels from Everything Everywhere All At Once into real life, Michelle Yeoh thanked her mother during her Oscar acceptance speech, saying, “I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.” She also promised to bring the award back home to Malaysia.

Not only has she done it, she got a fantastic photo of her adorable mom Janet holding the Academy Award statuette to boot.

In her post, she said: “Brought Mr. O home… Without my parents love and trust and support…I wouldn’t be here today…love so much.”

Yeoh’s father, Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik, died in 2014, and she brought the statue to his gravesite to honor him as well.

Obviously, the Daniels‘ film, which won Best Picture and six other Oscars last month, revolves around a daughter’s relationship to her mother as both navigate what they mean to each other, so it’s especially touching that Yeoh has shared this achievement with her parents. No word on whether she gave her mom commemorative hot dog fingers or a big box of googly eyes, though. It might be tough to return home as an Oscar-winning movie star only to hand your mom a pet rock.

