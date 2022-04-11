Nimona
Netflix
Movies

A ‘Nimona’ Movie Is (Finally) Heading To Netflix

by:

After years of false starts, a movie based on the hit graphic novel by ND Stevenson is finally in development at Netflix. Nimona will feature the voices of Chloe Grace Mortez (of Carrie, Kick-Ass, and that one recurring role on 30 Rock) and Riz Ahmed, from The Sound Of Metal.

The official plot summary from Netflix:

A Knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

Stevenson confirmed the news on Twitter.

A movie based on Stevenson’s graphic novel has been in the works for some time, with a complex history: the project was originally backed by Blue Sky Studios of 20th Century Fox, though Disney acquired Fox last spring, and not long after that, production on the project was halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rumors swirled that the movie was axed due to a homosexual relationship in the story.

Disney famously tries their best to limit the number of gay characters in the story by not allowing any at all, though things are changing fast!

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×